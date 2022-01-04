When Does Physical Touching Become Inappropriate in a Tucson Workplace?

Touching doesn’t have to be inherently sexual in order to constitute sexual harassment. According to the Civil Rights Act, all forms of gender-based harassment are illegal.

In some workplaces, a certain degree of physical interaction is normal. Indeed, some workers must physically interact with each other in order to fulfill their duties. There is often a very fine line between appropriate physical touching and inappropriate touching. How do you know when that line has been crossed? How can you tell whether you have been touched in a way that constitutes sexual harassment in Tucson?

If you believe that you have been sexually harassed, you have every right to explore this matter further. Get in touch with a qualified sexual harassment attorney in Arizona, and you can explore your legal options during a consultation. These legal professionals can listen carefully to your unique situation and recommend the best course of action. You may be able to sue an employer or co-worker and receive a considerable settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

You Get to Decide Whether It’s Sexual Harassment

In many ways, the definition of sexual harassment is completely up to you. If you don’t want to be touched in certain ways, you have every right to stand up and let your harasser know that their actions are unacceptable. If they continue to touch you even after you have told them to stop, this may constitute a clear example of sexual harassment. Your next step should be to report the incidents to your superiors, such as a manager or a supervisor. If the harassment continues, it’s time to get in touch with the EEOC or your attorney.

Gender-Based Discrimination Explained

Touching doesn’t have to be inherently sexual in order to constitute sexual harassment. According to the Civil Rights Act, all forms of gender-based harassment are illegal. This means that if you feel you are being treated differently because of your gender, you are experiencing harassment. Ask yourself whether or not that male co-worker or supervisor would put their hand on your shoulder in that manner if you were a man and not a woman. Or perhaps they brush their hand against yours constantly, to the point where it can’t possibly be a coincidence. Of course, obvious instances of sexual touching also constitute clear examples of sexual harassment. The point is, your employers and co-workers cannot treat you differently because you are a woman, and this forms the basis of all sexual harassment lawsuits.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching Tucson for a qualified, reliable sexual harassment attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Remember, any physical touching you deem to be inappropriate should not be accepted. You have every right to take legal action if you feel you are being harassed, and every worker in Tucson deserves to earn a living in a safe, comfortable setting. Book your consultation today, and you can go over your legal options alongside a qualified attorney.