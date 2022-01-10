When Should You Speak with a Lawyer Regarding Sexual Harassment in Colorado?

If you were forced to resign or were fired, you may be entitled to damages for lost wages.

If you believe you’ve been sexually harassed by an employer, coworker, or someone else in the workplace, you likely you have many questions. Should you report the behavior, and if so, to who? What will happen once you file a complaint? Can your employer fire you for reporting them?

These are common questions individuals often have after an unwanted encounter with a coworker or employer and are only a few examples of those a Colorado sexual harassment attorney can answer.

If you think you’re a victim of sexual harassment, you’re encouraged to contact a sexual harassment lawyer.

How can a Colorado sexual harassment lawyer help after an incident at work?

Whether a coworker attempted to make sexual advances toward you at a work event or your employer engaged in unwanted hand touching while discussing a business matter with you in private, you may be feeling uneasy and uncertain as to how you should address the issue. You might even be a little scared to report the behavior.

This is why it can benefit you to contact a sexual harassment attorney in Colorado after an incident at work.

The sexual harassment attorneys USAttorneys.com will connect you with understand how uncomfortable the situation may have been for you and why you may be leery of coming forward—but their job is to help you. Here are a few things an attorney can do for you if you were sexually harassed at work:

Explain your rights.

Let’s say your employer threatened to fire you after you turned down their sexual advances. Did you know that sexual harassment is viewed as a form of discrimination, making it illegal behavior? If your employer were to fire you because you turned them down, they are essentially discriminating against you.

Discrimination in the workplace goes against what’s written in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, thereby making it illegal. Not only could you file a charge of discrimination against them, but you could potentially sue them for damages. A Colorado sexual harassment lawyer can decide if you were sexually harassed and what legal remedies, if any, are available to you.

Help you report the behavior.

If you don’t wish to report the incident alone, a sexual harassment attorney can help you. They might even be able to resolve the issue with your employer privately to avoid having to get the court involved.

Help you file a charge of discrimination.

If you wish to file a charge of discrimination against your employer, an attorney will assist you. From filling out the forms to getting them submitted, an attorney will handle most of the work for you.

Help you file suit.

If you were forced to resign or were fired, you may be entitled to damages for lost wages. A sexual harassment lawyer in Colorado can decide if damages are warranted and assist you with getting your lawsuit filed.

