When the Chart Gets It Wrong: How AI Documentation Is Changing Risk in Behavioral Health

As AI-assisted documentation becomes more widely adopted, a broader question worth tracking is whether failure to adopt available tools that meaningfully improve documentation accuracy could itself become a factor in negligence assessments.

In behavioral health, clinicians have the pressures of handling the legal record across their documentation.

Despite its importance, these records have been produced under conditions almost designed to produce errors: exhausted clinicians, back-to-back appointments, and end-of-day note-writing sessions where the details of a 9 am session have long since blurred.

In an effort to balance clinician’s wellbeing while maintaining the necessary scrutiny legal compliance deserves, AI-assisted documentation is beginning to change the risk profile of behavioral health practices in meaningful ways.

But before encouraging clinicians to dive into speeding up their AI-assisted documentation processes, understanding the implications is imperative.

The Documentation Gap as a Liability

Poor clinical documentation creates exposure on multiple fronts.

Incomplete or inconsistent notes can undermine a clinician’s defense in a malpractice case which can have catastrophic results for both the clinician and the practice.

Insurance claim denials and a failure to demonstrate Medical Necessity are also at risk, and as these are a standard that underpins both reimbursement and the legal justification for a course of treatment, they cannot be dismissed.

Research suggests clinicians spend close to 35% of their working day on administrative tasks. Under that kind of volume, errors aren’t anomalies. Instead, clinicians can quickly become liable for copy-paste errors from previous sessions, omitted risk indicators, and vague clinical language. These are routine byproducts of documentation fatigue, and each carries legal weight.

What Specialized AI Actually Changes

Generic AI tools are not built for the specificity that behavioral health documentation demands.

Platforms like ICANotes — an EHR designed by a psychiatrist specifically for behavioral health — use AI trained on clinical language to assist in generating Progress Notes and Initial Assessments that meet the standards insurers, courts, and regulators expect.

The practical risk management benefits include:

Consistency across records.

AI-assisted notes reduce the variability that occurs when documentation is rushed or relies on copy-pasting from prior sessions — a pattern that, in litigation, can be used to question whether a clinician was actually assessing the individual patient.

Completeness under pressure.

High-risk indicators — suicidal ideation, medication interactions, expressed threats — are among the details most likely to be inadvertently omitted during a high-volume day. AI-assisted systems support more systematic capture of clinically and legally significant information.

Audit-ready records.

Notes generated with AI assistance are more consistently structured and aligned with Medical Necessity documentation standards, reducing claim denial rates and strengthening the paper trail should records ever be scrutinized.

Continuity of Care and Transferred Risk

One of the more under-appreciated legal risks in behavioral health is the transition of care.

When a patient moves to a higher level of care, is referred to a specialist, or is discharged, the receiving provider is relying on the accuracy of the outgoing record. Gaps or ambiguities at that handoff point can translate into real harm, and real liability.

It’s clear that accurate, comprehensive documentation isn’t a simple ‘nice to have’. Rather it’s the mechanism by which a practice lives or dies, and without it, they cannot demonstrate their ability to meet a duty of care.

The Burnout Variable

Any honest risk analysis of behavioral health documentation has to account for clinician burnout.

Data from a large-scale VA study tracking over 120,000 healthcare workers across 140 medical centres bears this out.

Burnout rates climbed from 30.4% in 2018 to a peak of 39.8% in 2022, before easing slightly to 35.4% in 2023 following the end of the public health emergency. Mental health workers were among those recording the steepest increases over that period — a more than 10% relative rise between 2018 and 2023.

These figures represent practitioners who are, by definition, also responsible for their own legal compliance. But as their burnout leads to cognitive depletion, their clinical judgement is hindered and their records that document it are at risk of non-compliance.

Many discussions surrounding AI-assisted EHRs are focused on improving efficiency and increasing clinicians’ capacity. But reducing the administrative burden of documentation has a much more important benefit – the potential to reduce one of the more systemic sources of risk in the field.

A Shifting Standard of Care?

As AI-assisted documentation becomes more widely adopted, a broader question worth tracking is whether failure to adopt available tools that meaningfully improve documentation accuracy could itself become a factor in negligence assessments.

That question isn’t yet settled, but it’s a risk that managers in the behavioral health space would be prudent to monitor.

ICANotes is the premier clinical specialty EHR for behavioral health. Designed by a psychiatrist, it features unique clinical content enabling clinicians to create comprehensive, compliant charts faster than any other system. Learn more at ICANotes.com.