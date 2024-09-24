WHO Calls for Urgent Interventions for Adolescent Health

The agency drew attention to the issues experienced by teens in some of their most vulnerable and formative years.

In response to growing concern for the mental and physical well-being of teenagers across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently called for urgent interventions centered on adolescent health services, particularly in addressing mental health, sexual and reproductive health, and the evolving risks facing the global adolescent population, which numbers nearly 1.3 billion.

Adolescence, the stage between ages 10 to 19, is an especially important phase of human development, marked by significant physical, emotional, and social transitions. During these years, young people undergo rapid changes that shape not only their bodies but also their minds and social environments. Physically, adolescents experience growth spurts, hormonal changes, and the onset of puberty, which set the stage for adulthood. Emotionally, they undergo evolving identities, an increased sense of independence, and fluctuating moods as they explore new feelings and relationships. Family and peer relationships as well as romantic partnerships tend to take on new meanings and many first-time experiences are had.

Against this backdrop, many teens begin to explore social media, which can greatly influence their sense of self and the world around them.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, explained the urgent nature of the matter, stating, “Investing in adolescent health isn’t just a moral responsibility – it’s an economic necessity,” stressing that the failure to address challenges adolescents face not only threatens their well-being but can lead to significant societal costs, impacting long-term economic and social stability.

Launched in conjunction with the United Nations’ Summit of the Future, WHO’s latest publication highlights disturbing trends in adolescent health, urging for immediate action to be taken. The organization reported that, currently, at least one in seven adolescents worldwide struggles with mental health issues, with conditions like anxiety and depression becoming increasingly common alongside growing suicide rates. In addition, adolescent girls continue to face high rates of anemia, and nearly one in ten adolescents globally is considered obese.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including syphilis, chlamydia, and genital herpes, are also on the rise among adolescents. If left untreated, these infections can have long-lasting consequences. Violence and bullying, another significant issue, is also on the rise and affecting millions of adolescents. This is only exacerbated by the ease in which harm can be caused online.

Another worrying trend is the backlash against adolescent access to sexual and reproductive health care. Movements aiming to restrict comprehensive sexuality education and services like STI and HIV prevention are growing, with some regions implementing restrictive age-of-consent policies. These measures make it harder for young people to seek care, which only adds another layer to the ongoing health crisis.

The agency also draws attention to broader systemic challenges that adolescents face, including climate change, conflict, and rising inequality. These global issues disproportionately affect young people and contribute to the need for urgent interventions around the health challenges they face.

“Adolescents are powerful forces for good when given the opportunity to shape their own futures,” stressed Rajat Khosla, Executive Director of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). “Leaders must actively listen to and involve young people in decision-making processes. Their participation is essential for the future stability and prosperity of our world.”

Sources:

Securing adolescent health and well-being today is vital for the health of future generations

WHO calls for action to support adolescent mental and sexual health