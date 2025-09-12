WHO Expands Essential Medicines With New Additions

WHO adds cancer, diabetes, and obesity drugs to global essential medicines lists.

The World Health Organization has expanded its Model Lists of Essential Medicines, adding new treatments for cancer, diabetes, obesity, and several other health conditions. The updated lists, which serve as guides for governments and health systems around the world, were released this week and represent the 24th edition for adults and the 10th edition for children.

First introduced in 1977 to help countries improve access to affordable medicines, the lists now cover 523 treatments for adults and 374 for children. They are used in more than 150 countries to shape national health policies, guide public purchasing, and inform insurance coverage decisions.

The new updates reflect growing attention to some of the world’s most pressing health problems, including cancer, diabetes, and obesity. The WHO’s Expert Committee on the Selection and Use of Essential Medicines reviewed 59 applications before deciding which new medicines should be added. Twenty new medicines were included for adults and 15 for children, while some existing drugs gained expanded indications.

Cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases globally, causing nearly 10 million deaths each year and ranking as the second leading cause of death worldwide. To address inequities in cancer treatment, the committee placed a focus on therapies with strong clinical evidence and clear survival benefits. Out of 25 cancer medicines considered, only a handful made the cut. Among them were pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and cemiplimab—immune checkpoint inhibitors that help the body’s own defense system fight cancer cells. Pembrolizumab was added as a first-line treatment for certain advanced cancers, while the other two were listed as alternatives for lung cancer patients.

The committee also recognized the high cost of cancer medicines as a barrier to access. Strategies such as dose optimization were endorsed as ways to stretch supplies and lower costs without reducing clinical benefit. While broad reforms in health financing and delivery will take time, the committee noted that these clinical approaches can be applied immediately, even in lower-resource settings.

In addition to cancer, the WHO also addressed the dual burden of diabetes and obesity. Both conditions are rising rapidly worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. An estimated 800 million people had diabetes in 2022, with half remaining untreated. At the same time, more than a billion people are living with obesity, increasing risks for heart disease, kidney failure, and other serious complications.

Based on strong evidence, the committee added glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs)—including semaglutide, dulaglutide, and liraglutide—to the adult essential medicines list. A newer dual-acting drug, tirzepatide, was also added. These medicines not only improve blood sugar control but also lower risks of heart and kidney disease, support weight loss, and reduce early deaths in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The inclusion of these medicines is expected to help countries prioritize which patients should receive them, particularly those with diabetes complicated by heart or kidney disease. However, access remains a challenge. High prices continue to limit availability, especially in resource-limited settings. The WHO encouraged generic competition, fair pricing policies, and expansion of use in primary care to make these therapies more widely accessible.

Other conditions addressed in the updated lists include cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, hemophilia, and blood-related disorders, expanding treatment options for patients who often face limited access to care.

WHO officials stressed that access to essential medicines is a cornerstone of public health and requires commitment from governments and health systems. “A large share of out-of-pocket spending on noncommunicable diseases goes toward medicines, including those classified as essential and that, in principle, should be financially accessible to everyone,” said Deusdedit Mubangizi, WHO Director of Policy and Standards for Medicines and Health Products.

The latest updates continue the role of the essential medicines lists as a global policy tool, helping countries make evidence-based decisions about which treatments to prioritize. While challenges remain in affordability and distribution, the additions signal a commitment to expanding access to life-saving therapies for conditions that place a growing burden on populations worldwide.

Sources:

WHO expands essential medicines lists with new cancer and diabetes treatments

WHO Expands 2025 Essential Medicines List, Adding Life-Saving Cancer and Diabetes Treatments