Why Are Motorcyclists Commonly Blamed for Their Motorcycle Accidents?

Some crash reports reflect bias, assuming the motorcyclist was speeding, lane splitting, or otherwise at fault without strong evidence. These reports can influence how insurers and courts assign blame.

Motorcyclists often face unfair blame after an accident—sometimes even when the crash wasn’t their fault. This bias can affect insurance claims, settlement negotiations, and even legal outcomes. At Abrahamson & Uiterwyk, we understand how these assumptions work against injured riders, and we fight to set the record straight.

Here’s why motorcyclists are commonly blamed—and how an experienced attorney can help overcome that bias.

Common Reasons Motorcyclists Are Blamed for Accidents

Public Perception of Risk-Taking

Motorcyclists are often stereotyped as reckless or aggressive—even when they’re obeying traffic laws. This perception leads others (including insurance adjusters and police) to assume the rider caused the accident.

Motorcyclists are often stereotyped as reckless or aggressive—even when they’re obeying traffic laws. This perception leads others (including insurance adjusters and police) to assume the rider caused the accident. Smaller Vehicle = Assumed Evasion Ability

Because motorcycles are smaller and more agile, drivers and investigators may assume the rider should have “avoided” the crash—even when it wasn’t physically possible.

Because motorcycles are smaller and more agile, drivers and investigators may assume the rider should have “avoided” the crash—even when it wasn’t physically possible. Lack of Witnesses

In many cases, the motorcyclist is the only one seriously injured, making it harder to offer their version of events. Without witnesses, blame may automatically shift to the rider.

In many cases, the motorcyclist is the only one seriously injured, making it harder to offer their version of events. Without witnesses, blame may automatically shift to the rider. Police Bias in Crash Reports

Some crash reports reflect bias, assuming the motorcyclist was speeding, lane splitting, or otherwise at fault without strong evidence. These reports can influence how insurers and courts assign blame.

Some crash reports reflect bias, assuming the motorcyclist was speeding, lane splitting, or otherwise at fault without strong evidence. These reports can influence how insurers and courts assign blame. Distracted or Inattentive Drivers Deny Responsibility

Drivers often fail to see motorcycles, then claim the rider “came out of nowhere.” These statements are used to shift fault away from the driver—even when they were the one who wasn’t paying attention.

Examples of Unfair Blame in Motorcycle Accidents

Example 1: Left-Turn Collision

A car makes a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle. The driver claims the motorcyclist was “going too fast,” but evidence from skid marks and traffic cameras shows the rider was within the speed limit.

A car makes a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle. The driver claims the motorcyclist was “going too fast,” but evidence from skid marks and traffic cameras shows the rider was within the speed limit. Example 2: Lane Change Crash

A driver merges into a motorcyclist in their blind spot. The insurance company blames the rider for “lingering” in the blind spot, even though the driver failed to check mirrors or signal.

A driver merges into a motorcyclist in their blind spot. The insurance company blames the rider for “lingering” in the blind spot, even though the driver failed to check mirrors or signal. Example 3: Rear-End Collision

A motorcyclist stops suddenly for traffic ahead and is rear-ended by a distracted driver. The driver claims the rider braked too hard, but the rider was reacting appropriately to the traffic flow.

How Abrahamson & Uiterwyk Can Help

If you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident and are being unfairly blamed, don’t face the insurance company alone. At Abrahamson & Uiterwyk, we:

Investigate the accident thoroughly using traffic cameras, accident reconstruction, and expert witnesses

Challenge biased police reports or inaccurate assumptions

Present strong medical and factual evidence to support your claim

Handle all negotiations with the insurance company so you can focus on healing

We understand that the financial drain of a motorcycle accident can be overwhelming, which is why we are proud to be lawyers that don’t get paid unless you win near you. Motorcycle accidents require attorneys who understand the unique challenges riders face. We’re here to make sure your rights are protected and your side of the story is heard.

Contact Us for a Free Consultation

Call 1-800-538-4878 or complete our online form to speak with a personal injury lawyer who knows how to fight back against bias in motorcycle accident claims.