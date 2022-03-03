Why are There Weight Limits on Semi Trucks in Kentucky?

Trucks with very heavy or large loads create a number of safety risks.

Louisville, KY – One of the most important safety regulations for trucks is the weight limit. This is done for a number of reasons, but mostly because heavier trucks can cause more damage if involved in an accident, and heavier trucks tend to be more difficult to control and more likely to cause an accident. Regardless of the reasons why a truck driver is at fault for an accident, they may be sued and forced to pay for any damage that they caused.

Reasons for weight limitations

The federal government started to regulate trucking in the 1970s through legislation. This was done as a way to keep highways and other roads safer, and truck drivers are also less likely to be injured on the job if they are following all required safety regulations. However, accidents do still happen, and collisions involving semi trucks tend to be extremely expensive.

Trucks with very heavy or large loads create a number of safety risks. Any collision involving a heavy truck tends to have a much more forceful impact, which is likely to cause significant property damage, or life changing injuries, or even fatalities. As the weight increases, these other issues may also become more of a problem.

Turning issues

Making a turn with a large semi truck in Kentucky can be much more difficult than with standard vehicles. When the truck is extremely heavy, the truck can possibly flip over or get stuck during a failed turn. Especially if the driver is inexperienced, the heavy cargo will cause problems during turns.

Maintenance problems

Certain truck parts can wear much more quickly from the weight of a heavy load. This is especially true for tires and brakes, which tend to always have significant wear during the course of a long trip. If there is a failure of tires or brakes, the truck will probably not be able to stop before hitting other vehicles or obstacles. Other issues with the vehicle’s frame or suspension may occur from transporting cargo that is excessively heavy.

Lawsuits against truckers

Regardless of whether the accident was caused by a load that was too heavy or other issues, a trucking company can be sued for an accident. If the driver is found to be at fault in a negligence lawsuit, the victim will receive various types of compensation. This can include costs of hospitalization, medical treatment, lost income and wages, along with non-economic compensation for pain and suffering.

Additional information about truck accident lawsuits in Kentucky

