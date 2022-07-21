Why Do Semi-Trucks Catch Fire So Easily?

Semi-trucks may cause much more substantial fires compared to smaller vehicles simply because their fuel tanks are bigger.

A semi-truck on fire is a relatively common sight in Colorado. Sometimes, it seems like even the slightest impact can cause these vehicles to ignite or even explode. But why do semi-trucks seem so flammable? This is an important question – especially since these fires can be extremely dangerous to not only truck drivers, but also any motorists who happen to get caught in the blaze. These fires can result in serious, life-altering injuries – and sometimes they can be fatal.

An Example of a Semi-Truck Fire

On July 12th, it was reported that a semi-truck had caught fire near Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the semi-truck was struck by a tow truck1. The semi-truck was in “bobtail”mode at the time, and it was parked. This suggests that the fire had nothing to do with any flammable material that might have been in the trailer, since there was no trailer attached. Instead, the fire must have come from the fuel tank. This shows just how easy it is for semi-trucks to catch fire – even if they are carrying no flammable cargo.

Why Trucks Ignite Easily

Trucks tend to ignite for two main reasons:

Their fuel tank explodes Their cargo explodes

The first reason is much more common. Semi-trucks may cause much more substantial fires compared to smaller vehicles simply because their fuel tanks are bigger. More fuel equals a larger fire and greater potential for damage and injury2.

The second reason isn’t quite as common, but it has the potential to cause extremely serious explosions. For example, a fuel tanker carrying a huge amount of gas or oil will cause a massive explosion under the right circumstances. And if the truck is carrying flammable materials in its trailer, a fuel tank ignition can spead, creating a much greater fire or explosion.

