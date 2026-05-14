Why Do Semi-Trucks Have Spikes on Their Wheels?

There is an undeniable “keep back” factor. Many truck drivers use these spikes as a visual signal to passenger vehicles to stay out of their blind spots.

If you’ve spent any time navigating a highway or main road, you’ve seen them: towering semi-trucks with chrome, spear-like spikes protruding from their wheels. For the average Queens driver, these spikes look like something designed for ancient chariot warfare rather than the streets of New York City.

But for those in the legal and trucking industries, these accessories are a common point of discussion. Are they dangerous? Are they legal under New York State law? And most importantly, what happens if you are involved in an accident with one?

What Are the Spikes on Semi-Truck Wheels?

Despite their aggressive appearance, these spikes are technically lug nut covers. They are almost always made of lightweight, chrome-plated plastic or thin aluminum. While they look like solid steel weapons, they are designed to be purely decorative or protective.

Functional Benefits: Maintenance and Safety

From a mechanical standpoint, these covers serve two practical purposes:

Corrosion Protection: New York winters are notorious for heavy road salt and moisture. Lug nut covers protect the hardware from rust, which is essential because rusted lug nuts can lead to “wheel-off” accidents—a major liability for trucking companies and their insurance carriers.

New York winters are notorious for heavy road salt and moisture. Lug nut covers protect the hardware from rust, which is essential because rusted lug nuts can lead to “wheel-off” accidents—a major liability for trucking companies and their insurance carriers. Visual Inspections: Because the spikes are long and highly visible, it is easier for a truck driver to spot a loose or vibrating lug nut during a pre-trip inspection required by federal regulations.

The Psychological Deterrent

There is an undeniable “keep back” factor. Many truck drivers use these spikes as a visual signal to passenger vehicles to stay out of their blind spots. By creating an intimidating profile, they encourage other drivers to maintain a safer distance, potentially reducing the risk of side-swipe collisions and catastrophic injury.

The Legal Perspective in New York

In New York, the legality of these spikes falls under the Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) and federal Department of Transportation (DOT) standards.

Are They Legal?

Currently, there is no specific New York State statute that outright bans lug nut covers simply because they are shaped like spikes. However, they must comply with general safety and width regulations governing commercial vehicle equipment.

Liability in an Accident

If a collision occurs, the presence of wheel spikes can become a focal point of a personal injury or property damage claim.

Enhanced Injury Claims: If a passenger car is sideswiped and it can be proven that the spikes caused significantly more damage (or serious physical injury) than a standard wheel would have, the trucking company may face increased liability and substantial damages.

If a passenger car is sideswiped and it can be proven that the spikes caused significantly more damage (or serious physical injury) than a standard wheel would have, the trucking company may face increased liability and substantial damages. Negligent Equipment: If the spikes are made of a heavy, rigid material (like solid steel) instead of the standard breakaway plastic, a qualified lawyer might argue that the trucking company intentionally installed “dangerous equipment,” which could weigh heavily in a negligence suit.

Why It Matters for Your Claim

When a commercial truck is involved in an accident, the stakes are high. Trucking companies are backed by massive insurance policies and legal teams who will argue that these spikes are harmless safety features.

However, if you’ve been involved in a collision with a spiked vehicle, it is vital to document the equipment and to contact an experienced truck accident lawyer as soon as possible. Whether the spikes contributed to the impact or simply served as a distraction, they are part of the “totality of circumstances” that a court will evaluate when determining who is responsible and how much your case is worth.

An experienced law firm will investigate the accident thoroughly, including reviewing maintenance records, black box data, and hours of service logs to build a strong case. Skilled attorneys represent injured parties and fight insurance companies to recover fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Protect Your Rights with a Dedicated Truck Accident Lawyer

Whether you’re commuting past the Unisphere or hauling freight through Maspeth, the road is a shared space. While those spikes are usually just “trucker jewelry” and plastic covers, they represent the massive power disparity between a semi-truck and a passenger car.

If you’ve been injured in an accident involving a commercial vehicle in Queens, don’t let the “scare tactics” of intimidating equipment stop you from seeking justice. Contact an 18-wheeler accident lawyer to learn about your options.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident with a commercial truck, don’t navigate the complex world of New York traffic law alone. Understanding the nuances of equipment liability is the first step toward getting the compensation you deserve. Compassionate attorneys will consult with you to evaluate your insurance claim, determine the best strategy to litigate or settle your case, and defend your rights against insurance adjusters who work for the defendant trucking company.