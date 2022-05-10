Why Don’t All Cars Have Ignition Interlock?

Although installing ignition interlock devices on older cars is impossible, that doesn’t mean we can’t start making changes today.

When people are convicted of DUIs, their vehicles are often fitted with ignition interlock devices. This makes it impossible to start the vehicle while drunk, and it can seriously lower the chances of the driver committing another DUI offense. But if ignition interlock devices are so effective, then why aren’t they installed on all cars – including those that belong to people who have never committed a DUI offense before in their life? Wouldn’t this drastically lower DUIs across Nebraska and the rest of the nation?

Older Models Cannot Support Ignition Interlock Devices

The first thing you need to know is that not all cars can actually support ignition interlock technology. Older cars are simply incompatible with these devices because they lack the necessary electrical components1. This means that even if we were to mandate the installation of these devices on all cars, it simply wouldn’t be possible.

Studies Show That Mandatory Ignition Interlocks Could Reduce 80% of Deaths

It might not be feasible – but would mandatory ignition interlock devices save lives? According to one study, the answer is a resounding “yes.” In fact, the study found that if every single vehicle in the United States carried one of these devices, DUI-related deaths would be reduced by an incredible 80%2. That’s about 8,000 lives saved per year.

New Cars Could Have “Passive” Intoxication Detection Technology

Although installing ignition interlock devices on older cars is impossible, that doesn’t mean we can’t start making changes today. In fact, a Senate bill back in 2021 sought to force all auto manufacturers to include “passive” anti-drunk technology starting in 20223. Among other things, the technology could potentially involve detecting a person’s intoxication level when they place their hands on the steering wheel. Sensors could also measure a person’s breath to determine whether they had been drinking.

