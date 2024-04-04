Why Medical Marijuana Is Covered by Workers’ Comp. in Pennsylvania

Marijuana is Illegal Under Federal Law, So How Can Pennsylvania Cover It?

One of the biggest controversies surrounding marijuana for medical or recreational use is that it is illegal under federal law. The United States criminalizes the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana, calling marijuana a Schedule I drug. For a drug to be classified as Schedule I, it is supposed to have no therapeutic use and a high risk of addiction that justifies making it unreachable even for many research purposes, let alone personal medical or recreational use.

Many studies have shown that marijuana does indeed have many therapeutic uses, and states have begun to legalize marijuana as medication for decades now – and some states have even started legalizing it for recreational use. This means that, under state law, it is legal to use it as prescribed by a doctor.

In Pennsylvania, you need to have a medical marijuana ID card, and it can only be bought from licensed dispensaries, keeping it well-regulated and available only to those with a doctor-approved medical need for it.