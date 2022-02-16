Why Might My Homeowners Insurance Claim Be Denied in Alabama?

It’s worth pointing out that your claim may be denied if there is evidence of illegal activities taking place on your properties.

There are a number of reasons why a homeowners insurance claim might be denied in Alabama. However, the exact reason might not be immediately clear to you. Insurance companies have a tendency to communicate with you using pages of legal jargon that could be difficult to decipher. Even if you read through every line, you may still be left scratching your head. So what are some of the most common reasons for a denied homeowners insurance claim in Alabama?

Before we get into the top reasons for denied claims, it’s worth pointing out that a qualified attorney can assist you if you find yourself in this situation. Not only can a legal professional help you figure out exactly why your claim was denied, but they can also help you push back against your insurance provider. This can help you get the settlement you need and deserve to rebuild and repair after experiencing property damage.

Leaving the Property Unattended

One of the most common reasons for a denied claim is if you leave your property unattended for long periods of time. The classic example is if you go on vacation and leave your residence empty for weeks or months. Technically speaking, you are supposed to get someone to check in on the property every once in a while in order to maintain the validity of your insurance coverage.

Not Doing Proper Maintenance

Another common issue is if owners do not conduct proper maintenance on the residence. A little bit of wear and tear is unavoidable, but you are supposed to address clear and obvious issues with your home. If you fail to get that pipe fixed or you put off replacing your roof, the insurance companies may refuse to pay out your settlement as a result.

Not Paying Your Premiums on Time

Sometimes, a denied claim can be due to something as simple as not paying your premiums on time. If you are delinquent, your insurance policy could become invalid as a result.

Insufficient Documentation

Insurance companies like to work with as much information as possible when assessing a claim. That means it’s your job to provide plenty of documentation, including photographs and a clear, detailed description of the damage that occurred.

Illegal Activities

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that your claim may be denied if there is evidence of illegal activities taking place on your properties. For example, if there is an explosion because you were running a meth lab in your basement, your claim probably won’t result in a settlement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Huntsville area for a qualified attorney who has experience with denied homeowners insurance claims, there are many legal professionals available to assist you. Team up with one of these lawyers, and you can make sense of your denied claim before taking decisive action. An adequate settlement is crucial for those who are dealing with considerable property damage, and a qualified attorney can help you get the compensation you need. Book your consultation today.