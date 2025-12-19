Why Multi-Vehicle Crashes in Chicago Are So Legally Complex | Ankin Law | Chicago, Illinois

A thorough investigation is necessary to gather strong evidence to prove liability in a multi-vehicle collision claim.

People pursuing compensation after a multi-vehicle accident often ask, “Why are multi-vehicle crashes in Chicago so legally complex?” Such cases are complicated because they involve multiple drivers and insurers. Proving liability and calculating each driver’s contribution to the crash is usually complicated.

Common Causes of Multi-Vehicle Crashes in Chicago

Multi-vehicle crashes in Chicago are often caused by:

Distracted driving

Speeding

Failure to adhere to traffic rules

Poor weather and road conditions

Following a vehicle too closely

Why Liability Is More Complicated in Chain-Reaction Accidents

A pileup accident involves a series of crashes. More than two drivers and two insurance providers may be involved in a claim. Different cars may also hit your vehicle. Each impact may result in a new injury or aggravate a pre-existing condition. So, it’s not surprising if a driver lies about the accident to shift blame. The shared liability triggers the application of Illinois’ modified comparative negligence rule.

A seasoned Chicago car accident attorney understands the negligence rule and will fight to ensure insurance companies do not lowball the settlement offer by unfairly shifting liability to you.

What Evidence Is Crucial in a Multi-Vehicle Collision Claim?

A thorough investigation is necessary to gather strong evidence to prove liability in a multi-vehicle collision claim. Examples of evidence for an accident claim involving multiple vehicles include:

Police Reports

A police report provides crucial information that may help establish fault.

Electronic Evidence

Electronic evidence may include dash cam and traffic surveillance footage. Time-stamped surveillance footage can settle contradicting testimonies arising from insurance companies’ investigations.

Physical Evidence

Physical evidence may include skid marks, scattered debris at the scene, and images of the wreckage. Accident-scene reconstruction can also offer leads on who was at fault.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What makes multi-vehicle crashes more complex than two-car accidents?

Pileup crashes are more complex because they involve multiple drivers and insurance companies. Dealing with all these parties and holding them accountable complicates the legal process.

How is fault determined in a chain-reaction crash in Chicago?

Fault is determined by presenting solid evidence directly linking the liable party’s negligence to the accident that led to your injuries.

What steps should I take after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident?

Start by checking yourself and others involved for injuries. You should then report the accident and request immediate medical care if you or anyone else is hurt. Document the accident scene and gather contact and insurance details of the involved drivers. Finally, reach out to a motor vehicle accident lawyer to guide you on the best course of action.