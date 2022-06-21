Why Should I Hire an Accident Attorney in Washington?

Non-economic damages are a bit tricky as it is hard to put a price on your pain and suffering. Your lawyer can help with that.

When you’re injured in an accident in the state of Washington, you expect your insurance company will be covering your damages. After all, they did give you the money to fix the car after that guy hit your rear bumper in the parking lot. Indeed, minor accidents are usually easy to settle with the insurance company as they do not involve a lot of money, but when you sustain severe injuries in a crash, you’ll be left with considerable damages and insurance companies have a profound dislike of writing large checks. In such cases, it is advisable to hire experienced Washington accident lawyers and let them deal with it.

Is it worth hiring an accident lawyer in Washington?

The immediate benefit of getting in touch with a good accident lawyer in Seattle is that you can leave all the legal problems to them so you can focus on your recovery. Severe injuries, such as head trauma, neck and back injuries or spinal cord damages, often require surgery, ICU stays and exhausting rehabilitation therapies. The last thing you need at this point is worrying about what the insurance adjuster told you on the phone.

The terms on your insurance policy probably require you to inform the company of your accident without delay. Do so as soon as possible, but don’t volunteer any unnecessary information. Tell them when and where the accident happened and let them know your accident lawyer will be in touch.

If you don’t have a lawyer, now would be the time to look one up. A reliable accident attorney will visit you in the hospital or at home and the initial consultation is free anyway. With mounting hospital bills and no income, you don’t need extra expenses. The good thing is that accident lawyers work on a contingency fee basis so you don’t have to pay them anything until they win the case for you. This is the reason why an accident lawyer won’t be wasting your time. They won’t take your case unless they think they can win it for you, so they do get paid.

Hiring a lawyer doesn’t mean you’ll have to go to trial. Around 90% of all personal injury claims are settled through negotiation with the insurance company.

What kind of damages can I get after an accident in Washington?

You are entitled to economic damages covering your medical expenses, such as medical bills, ER trips, medications and physical therapy. You should not settle early. Your lawyer will advise you to wait until you’re back on your feet or at least until you know what type of care you might need in the future. Economic damages also include the costs of replacing or repairing damaged property, your car, for instance, as well as your lost wages.

Non-economic damages are a bit tricky as it is hard to put a price on your pain and suffering. Your lawyer can help with that. An attorney who’s been in this business for many years knows how are non-economic damages calculated and how much other people in a similar situation have been able to recover.