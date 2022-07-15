Why You Need a Complete Insurance Package for Your Business

A complete insurance package for business will protect you from financial loss due to litigation or physical damage to company property.

Running your own business is always a risk. Sometimes the unexpected happens, from a fire in an office to a flood in a factory. A company may not be able to withstand unexpected losses and close down. Insurance is an additional expense, but it’s better to pay for it than to be left with nothing. And in this article, you’ll learn why a complete insurance package is needed and what specific risks it covers.

What Сan You Insure

It is difficult for a novice entrepreneur to calculate the risks that can lead his company to losses. But, especially since they are different in every area, there are typical situations that any businessman can face: flooding and fire, theft and fraud, production downtime, and the breakdown of contracts by partners. Thus, to avoid possible losses, you can insure the items described below to protect his business.

Property

It’s worth taking care of everything that can be damaged in case of force majeure: equipment, goods, or premises. For example, vehicles and expensive equipment are insured against theft or warehouses against fire. Roughly speaking, the same rule works here as with homeowner’s insurance.

Business Risks

Insurance covers the damage if your partners fail to fulfill their business obligations and you’re not responsible for them. It can protect you from losses due to forced business interruption. And it can even cover the risk of lost profits: if you planned to earn income but, due to circumstances beyond your control, you didn’t make any. In addition, such insurance can protect your business from economic shocks in the country, which depends on the contract and the insured events.

Professional Liability

Professional liability insurance protects against unforeseen costs if your business or your employees cause harm to others. In some areas, professional liability insurance is required by law, such as in tourism, transportation, and manufacturing at hazardous facilities. Without insurance, you cannot open a business in these areas.

Health of Employees

Whether in a dangerous industry, a private security company, or a detective agency, it makes sense to insure your employees against accidents. And here, we should elaborate on workers’ compensation and disability insurance. The first one covers medical bills and partial wages for employees injured on the job and is mandatory in most states for businesses with employees.

Standard workers’ health insurance does not cover a team member’s medical expenses due to work-related injuries. Insurance for your employees will also provide you with protection against business liability. When it comes to disability insurance, most small business owners and sole proprietors choose this type of disability insurance to pay medical bills and keep the business running after an accident.

The Main Reason You Need a Complete Insurance Package

First and foremost, you need a comprehensive insurance package to protect your business from significant losses, which can negatively impact your future business. For example, it could be a fire, as discussed above, or a large bodily injury claim resulting from a slip and fall incident at your child care business. Such events can be costly to your small company if not covered by insurance.

However, remember that commercial insurance does not cover all types of losses. For example, it doesn’t cover minor losses that your company can handle on its own. That’s why many commercial policies contain deductibles — for instance, commercial auto insurance against physical damage. For example, suppose you purchased comprehensive coverage on a company vehicle. If a branch blows out your car’s windshield, the cost of repairing the glass will likely be part of the deductible that applies to your comprehensive coverage.

Some risks are excluded from business policies, even though they may result in considerable losses. We’re mainly talking about earthquakes and floods, which are excluded from standard policies because they can cause significant losses in a small geographic area. Moreover, you can’t insure some risks at all. For example, many companies cannot insure their commercial property against damage caused by war, radioactive contamination, or confiscation by government authorities.

How to Insure a Business

Before deciding on business insurance and selecting a particular insurance package, you should follow a few simple rules:

✔️ Determine what risks your company and your work field are exposed to. Use common sense. If possible, consult with more experienced entrepreneurs in your area. There may be typical incidents in your business that can cause losses, and you don’t know about them yet.

✔️ Find the right offer. Usually, insurance organizations offer prepackaged insurance policies for small businesses. More often than not, these packages cover not only property but also primary business risks.

✔️ If you can’t find an offer suitable for your business, you can draw up your own. Then, you can conclude a personal contract. However, such insurance will cost more than the standard package.

✔️ Find out what is considered an insured event. For example, fire insurance may not cover the self-ignition of equipment or a short circuit. The definition of the insured event is always specified in the contract. Thus, when buying business insurance, remember to choose your insurance company carefully.

Conclusion

Business or commercial insurance is a large category of coverage critical to businesses. A complete insurance package for business will protect you from financial loss due to litigation or physical damage to company property. In addition, if your business is not insured, at some point, you may not be able to continue your business operations if unforeseen circumstances occur.