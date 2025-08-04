Will Marijuana Use Impact Child Custody?

In custody cases, recreational use may raise concerns about parenting, while medical use with proper documentation is viewed more favorably. Showing responsibility and a safe home is key.

When it comes to child custody, the well-being and safety of the child are paramount. In Texas, the use of marijuana—whether recreational or medicinal—can become a focal point in custody disputes, especially in emergency cases. Understanding how marijuana laws in Texas intersect with custody matters is essential for parents navigating these legal challenges.

Marijuana Laws in Texas

Understanding the marijuana laws in Texas is important when it comes to preparing for a Texas emergency custody order that involves marijuana use. It is illegal in Texas to use marijuana for recreational use, and comes with strict penalties when found with it in possession. When you have up to two ounces of marijuana for recreational purposes, you will face a Class B misdemeanor charge, which can result in jail time for up to 180 days, along with a fine of up to $2,000. If you are found with more in your possession, the consequences will be more severe.

Texas does, however, have a program that allows limited medical marijuana use. This program is called the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). This program allows patients with specific medical conditions to use low-THC cannabis oil. These medical conditions that qualify for this program include:

Epilepsy or other seizure disorders

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Autism

Cancer

PTSD

Incurable Neurodegenerative Diseases

In order to participate in TCUP, patients must receive a prescription from their registered physician.

Marijuana Use and Child Safety Concerns

Recreational use of marijuana is generally seen as problematic when it comes to emergency custody cases, especially since it causes potential impaired judgement, decision-making skills, and slower reaction times, making a parent’s ability to care for their children compromised. A judge may view recreational marijuana use as a compromising factor, affecting the individual’s ability to care for their child and provide them with a safe environment.

Marijuana use for medicinal purposes, on the other hand, may be viewed in a different light. Preparing appropriate documentation and evidence for the medical need and use of marijuana will help in reducing potential consequences, as the court may consider the legitimacy of the medical need for marijuana.

Preparing for Emergency Custody Hearings Involving Marijuana Use

Many people wonder how to file for emergency custody in Texas, so here are a few things to keep in mind when preparing for the emergency custody hearing’s, especially when marijuana use is involved:

Understand the Laws and Regulations

Document Responsible Behavior

Maintain a Safe Home Environment

Gather Supporting Evidence

Focus on Your Parenting Skills

Consult an Experienced Family Law Attorney

By taking these steps, you can build a strong case that demonstrates your fitness as a parent, despite concerns about marijuana use. Preparation is key to addressing these issues proactively and ensuring a favorable outcome.

When to Seek Legal Counsel

It’s a good idea to consult an experienced family law attorney if marijuana use—medical or recreational—is likely to come up in a custody case. A lawyer can help you understand Texas laws, build a strong case demonstrating your fitness as a parent, and ensure you have the right documentation for any medical marijuana use.

In Texas, recreational marijuana is illegal, with penalties up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine for small amounts. Medical marijuana is allowed for certain conditions like epilepsy and PTSD under the Texas Compassionate Use Program, requiring a doctor’s prescription. In custody cases, recreational use may raise concerns about parenting, while medical use with proper documentation is viewed more favorably. Showing responsibility and a safe home is key.