Will My Insurance Be Denied in Certain Parts of California?

Insurance companies are starting to realize that some areas of California are simply uninsurable. With wildfires, floods, and other threats from various natural disasters, it seems as though building homes in these at-risk areas is simply not a good idea. However, there are still countless individuals who live in these areas, and they do not want to leave their homes. If you’re one of these individuals, you might be wondering whether insurance is still possible in your area.

If you’d like to figure out whether or not you’re still covered, you might want to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in California who specializes in denied insurance claims. These legal professionals understand the ins and outs of the insurance industry, and they can help you understand some of the more complex concepts. These insurance attorneys can also provide meaningful assistance if your claim has already been denied, and sometimes this can make all the difference as you strive towards a settlement.

Wildfire Areas

California residents are already starting to experience issues if they live in areas that are particularly at-risk for wildfires. Normally, a standard homeowners insurance policy will cover wildfire damage. However, when insurance companies look at some of the most at-risk areas and assess the probability of future wildfires, they may come to the conclusion that any homes within this area are completely uninsurable. This means that you might not be able to get insured at all.

Flood Plains

A number of homes in California are built within flood plains. These are man-made areas that were once lakes or rivers. Floods are avoided with things like dams and dikes, but these may fail in the future. After a number of floods, insurance companies may come to the conclusion that it’s not worth insuring the houses located in flood plains or areas with increased flood risk. This may also lead to denied claims.

You May Need to Pay More for Insurance

At the end of the day, you may need to pay much more for insurance if you live in one of these at-risk areas. Read the fine print and make sure you’re actually getting something for these increased insurance rates. If your claim is still denied even though you’ve been paying higher rates to ensure coverage, it may be time to get in touch with a qualified attorney.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Los Angeles area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, there are many legal professionals who can assist you. With their help, you can push back against the insurance companies and strive for the settlement you need and deserve. Living in an “at-risk” area shouldn’t force you to live without any coverage whatsoever. With the help of an attorney, you can fight for your rights and address denied claims efficiently. Book your consultation today.