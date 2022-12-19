Will Negligent Drivers Go to Jail After Causing Motorcycle Accidents in Fort Worth?

There are a number of situations in which a driver might be incarcerated after causing a motorcycle crash.

Most victims and their family members want to see real consequences for negligent drivers that cause motorcycle accidents in Fort Worth. It’s an understandable mindset. Seeing justice helps you find closure and move on after such a traumatic event. But what kind of consequences might negligent drivers face? Will they go to jail? Prison? Will they be fined? Will they lose their license? Will they encounter other penalties outside of the criminal justice system? Let’s find out.

The Difference Between Civil Lawsuits and Criminal Law

The first thing you need to understand is that there is a clear difference between civil lawsuits and criminal law. A negligent driver may encounter both civil and criminal consequences for causing motorcycle crashes. The main difference is that while criminal consequences have the potential to put negligent drivers behind bars, only the civil court can provide victims with meaningful compensation. Putting a criminally negligent driver behind bars may provide some closure, but it cannot provide you with financial assistance.

When Might a Driver Go to Jail?

There are a number of situations in which a driver might be incarcerated after causing a motorcycle crash. One of the most obvious examples is intoxication. If a driver causes a serious injury or death while intoxicated, they will likely be charged with a felony. Drivers may also be incarcerated if they commit hit-and-runs. Leaving the scene of an accident is another example of a felony – especially when the accident has resulted in serious bodily injuries. In addition, a driver might experience jail time if they caused an accident while driving with a suspended license. Finally, a driver might also be incarcerated if they were driving a stolen vehicle or if they were committing some other type of crime before causing a motorcycle accident. For example, they could be fleeing from the police after committing a robbery.

How Can I File a Personal Injury Lawsuit?

If you’d like to file a personal injury lawsuit and recover compensation for your motorcycle crash, you need to get in touch with personal injury lawyers in your area. These lawyers can help you hold negligent drivers accountable. These lawsuits can also provide you with financial compensation for your damages. In an ideal situation, you would simply file a claim with the defendant’s insurance policy. You would then negotiate for a settlement that covers your medical expenses, missed wages, and emotional distress.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Fort Worth?

If you’ve been searching for Fort Worth motorcycle accident lawyers, there are many options nearby. With these Texas motorcycle accident lawyers at your side, you can strive for the best possible outcomes in a confident, efficient manner. Motorcycle accident lawyers can ensure that negligent drivers experience civil penalties. This can help you recover a settlement for everything you have been forced to endure, including medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. Book your consultation with qualified accident lawyers today.

