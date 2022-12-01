Will the Joint Policy Framework of the Border Crisis Impact Immigrants in Wyoming?

There is a long list of felony crimes that can cause a legal immigrant to be deported.

Wyoming’s governor is a member of the 26-member coalition who set forth a 10-point plan to address the immigration issues. Known as the Joint Policy Framework on the Border Crisis, the document calls for the federal government to refuse entry to immigrants to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the flow of illegal drugs into the country. Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation shows a significant increase in the amount of fentanyl seized inside state borders. According to Customs and Border Patrol data, the number of seizures at the southern border has increased 500% since August 2020. Individuals who have been negatively impacted by illegal activities at the border despite their attempts to enter the United States legally should speak with an experienced immigration attorney in Wyoming.

Citizenship Act

The United States Citizenship Act establishes a path to citizenship for certain undocumented individuals. The bill also replaces the term alien with noncitizen in the immigration statutes and addresses other related issues. A lawful prospective immigrant status may be available to noncitizens who are applying for a green card that meet certain requirements, including continued presence in the United States starting on January 1, 2021 and passing all necessary background checks required by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Under this status, and after at least five years, eligible noncitizens may apply for and receive permanent resident status. The bill addresses eligible noncitizens who entered the United States as a minor, were eligible for temporary protected status, or deferred enforced department on January 1, 2017, and agricultural workers who have worked for five years before applying. A Casper Wyoming immigration attorney can assist noncitizens who are making application for a green card in Wyoming.

Criminal activity causing deportation

There is a long list of felony crimes that can cause a legal immigrant to be deported. At the top of the list are serious infractions of law that include murder, rape, sexual abuse of a minor, drug trafficking, firearms offenses, money laundering, arson, violent crimes, and thefts. Legal immigrants should understand the laws that will impact deportable offenses and speak to legal counsel as soon as possible after being arrested and charged with a crime, even a misdemeanor.

Lawful permanent resident

A lawful permanent resident (LPR) or “green card” recipient is an noncitizen who has been granted “the status of having been lawfully accorded the privilege of residing permanently in the United States as an immigrant in accordance with the immigration laws, such status not having changed.” LPRs are not safe from deportation if they have been convicted of certain crimes, including various felonies. If you have been convicted of a crime and are concerned that the charges may cause you to be deported, contact an experienced immigration attorney as soon as possible.

Green card holder benefits

Immigrants in the United States who have been granted a Green Card and are considered permanent legal residents and should understand their benefits and the necessary process of green card renewal to avoid serious problems that may impact deportation or the inability to access those benefits including:

Sponsorship of immediate relatives.

Attendance at institutes of higher education as a lesser cost.

Contribute to political campaigns.

Travel in and out of the United States with less restrictions.

Gain access to social security benefits.

Potential for career advancement.

Seek legal counsel

Talk to experienced immigration attorneys in Casper regarding legal services for immigration, including application for green cards and defense of any infractions of the law that may impact the status of a legal immigrant.

