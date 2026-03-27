Woman Links Brain Tumors to Birth Control

A woman in England is speaking publicly after learning she has four brain tumors that doctors believe may be connected to long-term use of hormonal birth control injections. The diagnosis came after what began as a routine medical concern, turning an ordinary doctor visit into a life-changing moment.

Kerry Sharples, a 45-year-old mother of two from Cheshire, sought medical advice in 2025 after noticing a strange pulsing sensation in her right ear. The symptom did not seem serious at first, but her physician decided to order scans and blood tests as a precaution. The imaging revealed four tumors in her brain. Doctors identified them as meningiomas, a type of tumor that forms in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. These tumors are usually noncancerous, but their size and location can still cause health problems.

The largest tumor measured about 1.4 inches and was located behind her right eye. The discovery left Sharples stunned. Until that moment, she believed she was in good health and had no reason to expect such a diagnosis. Doctors later advised her to stop receiving the birth control injections she had relied on for more than two decades.

Sharples had chosen the injections at a young age mainly to prevent monthly menstrual periods. She continued receiving the shots regularly for 21 years without major side effects. Because the treatment appeared to work well, she never questioned continuing it. After the tumors were found, however, her doctor explained that emerging research suggests a possible connection between certain hormone-based contraceptive injections and the development of meningiomas in some patients.

Medical experts say the overall risk remains low, and many people use hormonal birth control safely. Still, some studies have explored how synthetic progesterone, a hormone found in certain contraceptive shots, may influence the growth of meningiomas. These tumors are known to occur more often in women, leading researchers to examine whether hormones play a role in their development.

Sharples said she felt regret after learning about the potential link. In hindsight, avoiding periods no longer felt worth the outcome she now faces. She said she would gladly deal with monthly cycles if given the chance to make the decision again with more information. At the time she began treatment, she trusted that continuing the injections was safe because they were prescribed by medical professionals and widely used.

The diagnosis brought emotional challenges as well. Sharples described feeling shocked and still trying to process what happened. Although she considers herself someone who usually carries on without complaint, moments of worry and fear have become part of daily life since learning about the tumors. She also believes early testing may have prevented a worse outcome, as the tumors might have continued growing without detection.

Doctors are now monitoring her condition closely. Since stopping the injections, Sharples hopes the tumors will shrink or at least remain stable. Treatment plans for meningiomas often depend on growth rate, symptoms, and location. Some patients require surgery or radiation, while others undergo regular scans to track changes over time.

Sharples decided to share her experience publicly to raise awareness rather than alarm. She does not want others to panic or immediately stop prescribed medications, but she believes patients should have clear information about possible risks when making health decisions. Greater awareness, in her view, allows individuals to ask questions and explore different options with their doctors.

Health authorities note that research continues, and current data suggests the chance of developing meningioma while using contraceptive injections is small. Even so, personal stories like Sharples’ (and others that have come to light in recent years) draw attention to the importance of informed consent and ongoing study of long-term medication effects. For many patients, hormonal birth control remains a safe and effective choice, yet medical decisions often involve balancing benefits with potential risks.

Sharples now focuses on regular monitoring and maintaining hope for stable results. Her experience serves as a reminder that unexpected symptoms, even minor ones, can lead to important discoveries, and that long-term treatments may carry effects that only become clear years later.

Sources:

Woman, 45, Took Birth Control Shots for 21 Years. Now, She’s Been Diagnosed with 4 Brain Tumors

Women Say Birth Control Shot Caused Brain Tumors—’It Completely Changed Me’