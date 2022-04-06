The Worst Possible Things That Can Happen in a Truck Accident

Disfigurement is another worst-case scenario for many victims.

When a semi-truck hits a passenger vehicle, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Putting aside the tremendous levels of property damage that are almost inevitable, there are also all kinds of injuries that can occur. In some cases, victims lose their lives. But what are some of the worst things that could happen if you get into a Nebraska truck accident?

If you have suffered injuries in a semi-truck accident, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible outcome in a confident, efficient manner. Be proactive and get the ball rolling, because the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

There Could Be An Explosion

One of the worst possible things that can happen during a truck accident is an explosion. And as it turns out, this is actually quite common. Trucks carry larger fuel tanks, which means that if these tanks ignite, there can be quite a blast. In addition, trucks often carry flammable materials as cargo, leading to even more incredible explosions1. These fiery blasts can obviously cause injuries or death.

You Could Be Paralyzed

One of the worst possible outcomes of a truck accident is paralysis. This occurs when victims suffer serious spinal injuries. Quadriplegia and Paraplegia are both life-changing injuries that limit a victim’s ability to work while requiring considerable medical treatment2. The psychological consequences of these injuries are obviously quite serious as well.

You Could Be Disfigured

Disfigurement is another worst-case scenario for many victims. Burns and lacerations can spread across a victim’s face, causing considerable damage. Even a slight blemish or scar can severely affect a person’s self-confidence and psychological well-being. More serious disfigurement may require expensive plastic surgery to reconstruct the face.

You Could Die

Perhaps the worst possible consequence of a truck accident is relatively straightforward: You could die. Although you won’t be around to see it, your family may struggle financially after your passing. You may also require considerable medical treatment before you eventually succumb to your wounds, and these medical debts may be passed on to your family members. Fortunately, family members can receive compensation for these losses by filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Attorney?

If you’ve been injured in a semi-truck accident, you’re probably wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The good news is that there is no shortage of qualified attorneys in the Omaha area. Get in touch with one of these legal professionals, and you can immediately start working toward a fair, adequate settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and much more. Book your consultation today.

Sources: