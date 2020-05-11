How to Write a Law School Personal Statement

Personal statements play a major in the selection process, and if you make an impressive statement, then your chances of getting selected will increase.

There is no doubt in saying that a personal statement is one of the most important things for every law school applicant. Along with the marks and grades, law school applicants also have to make a good personal statement to set themselves apart from others. It presents your thinking and creative abilities in front of the law school admissions committee and gives them a glimpse of your personality. That’s why it is very important for all law school applicants to make their personal statement carefully.

1. Make Yourself the Center Point

One of the main things you should do to create a powerful personal statement is to make yourself a point of attraction. Though it sounds very obvious, some people start their personal statement by introducing the people who influenced them, for example, mother, father or any friend. You must write about yourself, like about your strength and the skills that are required to succeed in law school.

You should tell them about things that define you as a person. Think about your traits and characteristics that might help you in the field of law. Make sure to add your personal interests by telling about your life, for instance, how you like to spend your time, what are your work ethics, and other similar things.

2. Think Out of the Box

The best thing about personal statements is that they gives you the freedom to write what you want. The law school admissions committee members don’t know anything about you and it’s in your hands to tell what they should know about you. You can either go the boring way or you can express yourself in a unique way. You should write about your personal experiences that make you a better person to be a lawyer. You can also drift a little out of the box and write about your other hobbies in a story format. Or, you can simply add your professional activities and the obstacles that you overcame in life. In simple words, the idea is to create a personal statement that looks interesting and also projects you as a professional.

3. Honesty is the Key

Another important thing you have to keep in mind is that you should not try to be someone else. You don’t need to brag about things you didn’t do to impress the law school admissions committee members. Just show your genuine passion for the profession and how you spend your day and what you do to become a good lawyer. To show your honest side, you can also write about your mistakes and weaknesses and include how you overcame them. Just keep things simple and write what you really feel.

4. Answer the Why

Along with all the other things, you have to answer why you want to enroll in law school. Now you don’t have to write an essay to explain it, just think the precise answer that explains your real intentions behind choosing this career. For example, you can write that you want to help people get justice and fight against evil. It’s just about telling the reader that you are serious about this career and you will do everything to fulfill your “why”.

5. Be Specific

Though you have full freedom to write anything you want, if you can put it in a specific way, then it would be more impactful. Pick a theme or thesis and try to revolve your entire personal statement around it. This will give the reader clarity and make your personal statement memorable. As you know that you have limited space and you can only present a few things about yourself, make sure to give a thought before adding anything.

Conclusion

Personal statements play a major in the selection process, and if you make an impressive statement, then your chances of getting selected will increase. You just have to write about yourself without stretching anything. I hope you will get some valuable information in this article.