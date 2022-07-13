You Won’t Believe How Much Money People Are Winning in Oakland Truck Accident Lawsuits

The top settlement was for $8 million, and it was awarded to an individual who apparently suffered a severe brain injury.

Victims can receive a substantial amount of cash when they sue after an Oakland truck accident. In fact, it’s not uncommon for injured plaintiffs to receive millions of dollars in settlement money. With this in mind, it’s easy to assume that these victims are going to enjoy life to the fullest after receiving their millions – but the truth is much darker. These victims have often suffered terrible spinal injuries, disfigurations, and injuries that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Although a million dollars might sound like a lot of money, no amount of cash can bring back a person’s health.

The Most Notable Truck Accident Settlements of 2020

According to the official statistics, there were some truly spectacular settlements paid out to the victims of California truck accidents in 20201.

Another family received $6 million in compensation after filing a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their loved one. The number-three spot went to a motorcyclist who successfully sued for $4.125 million after being hit and injured by a semi-truck driver. Next up is a pedestrian who suffered a brain injury after being hit by a truck and later received $3.9 million in settlement money. The top five is finished by a victim who received $3 million. This individual seems to have suffered a pedestrian accident that involved a construction site, and the construction company itself was sued directly for its negligent semi-truck operator.

Million-Dollar Settlements are Possible

All of this shows that for victims with serious injuries, million-dollar settlements are possible in California. Although the extent of your injuries determines how much money you’ll receive, you can also strive for maximum compensation by working with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney2.

