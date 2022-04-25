Your Florida Drinking Water May Be Killing You

Tri-halomethanes appear during water treatment with chlorine and other disinfectants.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Water is the essence of life. Experts say people should drink 8 glasses of water per day. Water will keep you healthy. Unless it kills you. Slowly. One glass at a time. The problem of the many contaminants in our drinking water in Florida is not new. Health authorities know about it. Local authorities know about it. You probably know about it, too. Still, nobody seems to be doing much about the quality of our tap water. It’s up to you to do something about it. There are basically two things you can do – either protect yourself and your family by installing water filters or file a personal injury lawsuit if the water you’ve been drinking for years makes you sick.

What exactly is in your drinking water in South Florida?

Do you remember the “Erin Brockovich” movie? That movie was based on a true story, a woman’s fight against a California company polluting local water with Chromium-6, a carcinogen that can damage the liver and the reproductive system, and delay the skeletal development of children. Recent studies show that decades later, Chromium-6 is still present in ¾ of the water systems around the country.

Here’s a quick look at other dangerous chemicals that can hide in a glass of unfiltered tap water:

Fluoride – In many cities around the country, fluoride is routinely added to tap water, although it’s been shown to cause bone cancer, alter thyroid function, and affect brain development in children.

Chlorine – This is supposed to disinfect drinking water, but it also wipes out your gut bacteria, damaging your immune system.

Chloramines – This is a by-product of chlorine which increases your risk of getting cancer by 70%. The problem with chloramines is that most water filters are ineffective against them. If you want to make sure your family’s drinking water is free of this dangerous carcinogen you should choose water filters specifically designed to eliminate chloramines.

Tri-Halomethanes – These highly-carcinogenic compounds are not added to the water. Tri-halomethanes appear during water treatment with chlorine and other disinfectants. The very chemicals used to supposedly make your water safe combine to form a contaminant that can cause extreme damage to the body even in small quantities.

How can I file a lawsuit for water pollution injury?

If you’ve had serious health problems and doctors believe they may have something to do with the water you’ve been drinking, you should talk to experienced Florida personal injury lawyers specializing in water pollution.

To file a personal injury or class-action lawsuit, your lawyers will need to bring in experts to analyze the quality of the water in your area. At the same time, they will have to find reputable medical experts who can testify that there’s a link between the presence of certain contaminants in the water and the health issues you’ve been having. Trials like those in Flint, Michigan, or Petersburgh, New York can take years, but if you find yourself some dedicated lawyers you’ll get justice in the end. In the meantime, all you can do is protect yourself and your family by installing state-of-the-art water filters.

