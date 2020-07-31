Zoom Trials: How to Properly Prepare (Wear Pants!) Part I

Business from the waist up, party from the waist down. Are Zoom trials here to stay? If so how do you try a case via Zoom?

We have all seen the memes and heard the jokes about individuals standing up revealing to all that they are not wearing pants during Zoom calls. Be forewarned, as hilarious and as silly as this may seem, it is not that hard to do. Thankfully, prior to participating with co-counsel, Mark Osherow in a non-jury trial via Zoom over six days, before the Circuit Civil Division in Miami-Dade County, we had several hearings to practice our Zoom (and pants wearing) skills. As I learned through trial and error, the camera feature on Zoom does not turn off when you are not speaking. It was only until after my third hearing that I discovered that I had to click the “Stop Video” feature in order for the camera to be turned off.

After making my arguments during a Special Set hearing, and upon commencement of opposing counsel’s argument, I stood up (revealing my pineapple-print shorts), took off my suit jacket, and let my dog jump in my lap where he remained for the rest of the hearing. It was only after the hearing that Mark advised me of my mistake, which he found so hilarious that he made a comment about needing his emotional support animal during the hearing, which no one seemed to notice. Graciously the Court and opposing counsel did not mention anything about my indiscretions; I will assume they were not viewing the hearing using the Gallery View function; I will certainly not make that same mistake twice. I highly recommend muting your microphone whenever you are not speaking, in addition to stopping the video.

Preliminary considerations and logistics

Mark and I decided it would be best if we set up the conference room to mimic a courtroom. A few days prior to the commencement of trial we set up as well as tested all equipment (laptops, headsets, cameras, televisions, PC monitors, etc.) We also each logged in to Zoom and had a number of mock trial sessions to test out functionality and make sure everything was working properly. There are more things to be concerned about than you might think. We practiced the “share screen” function to practice presenting evidence to witnesses and asked each other questions as if we were witnesses. We also tested the lighting and backgrounds. Our set up is pictured in Diagram 1 and described as follows:

Each attorney sat in a desk chair, at least 6 feet apart from the other attorney (social distancing), with his or her own laptop.

(social distancing), with his or her own laptop. For this trial we had three (3) devices logged on to Zoom: me on my laptop, Mark on his laptop, and an iPad connected to the television. The iPad connected to the conference room flat screen enabled the trial to be viewed by anyone in the room at all times. Mark also had a second screen set up for the main purpose of document sharing space on Zoom.

The podium at the end of the conference room was the location where the presenting attorney would speak. We elevated the podium with bed-risers college kids use in their dorm rooms. We are sure some of you will have more sophisticated methods. But this worked well. Unless you feel more comfortable sitting, as I do most of the time, this is an effective means of simulating the courtroom setting. As stated above, that attorney’s laptop was connected to a PC monitor to facilitate the attorney’s viewing of the exhibits and presentation of evidence to the witness. We would also recommend (although we did not use one) that you obtain an elevated drafting chair for sitting near the podium when not presenting, if the proceeding is quite long. Otherwise, you will be moving around the equipment so you can sit down at the conference table between witnesses. You may need to do this anyway depending on if a colleague will also be presenting from the podium. In that event make sure you are prepared to swap out the HDMI connection to the second monitor and to plug in the webcam (unless using the same laptop). Make sure you test out all these connections in advance, particularly if using different operating systems. Also keep in mind that you may need adapters from USB to USB-C, or whatever connectivity may be required. Preparation in advance is critical. You do not want these issues cropping up in the middle of the trial because they have not been considered and tested in advance. Headphones are another major issue to be prepared about and I will address that separately.

Next to the monitor there was an external wide-screen webcam. We placed the external webcam on the top of the monitor which created a good viewing angle for the presenter which allows the presenter to move around without being restrained to right in front of the laptop. Make sure the monitor is appropriately elevated. We used books for all of this. Again, that worked, but I am sure there are more sophisticated methods.

We placed the external webcam on the top of the monitor which created a good viewing angle for the presenter which allows the presenter to move around without being restrained to right in front of the laptop. Make sure the monitor is appropriately elevated. We used books for all of this. Again, that worked, but I am sure there are more sophisticated methods. On the right of the podium was a smaller table with another laptop that had just the exhibits. The presenting attorney could view his or her exhibits with notes on them on that laptop, without having to show those annotated exhibits to the Court or the witness. Another option was for the presenting attorney to have the annotated exhibits printed on the table or for the exhibits to be on an iPad. In short, the presenting attorney was viewing the exhibits that were being presented to the witness on the large monitor and using his or her laptop on the podium, for the Zoom controls and to view the participants. So, it is good to have another computer to view exhibits separately. As with any other trial, each attorney has to figure out what works best for their style. But using the same screens to both view exhibits, and to select them for viewing can be challenging. With practice all of this does get easier as you hit your stride. Make sure you have carefully reviewed your exhibits for each witness and know where to find them. Practice the order they will be used and all cross referencing between them.