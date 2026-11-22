The amended lawsuit accuses Dollar General of “taking advantage of vulnerable shoppers by extracting millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges with insufficient safeguards to prevent the practice.”

Another 10 states have joined a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit accusing the Dollar General Corporation of deceit by charging customers higher prices at the register than advertised on shelves, stickers, and advertisements.

“Dollar General has for years engaged in deceptive conduct that harms the very consumers it claims to serve,” the 95-page lawsuit alleges. “Although Dollar General promises convenience, low prices, and value, the company has routinely charged customers more at the register[.]”

In a press release, the agency said that the amended complaint now lists more than 30 states as co-plaintiffs. The most recent additions include the attorneys general of Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

“If the shelf says $3, you shouldn’t pay $4 at the register,” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a press release. “Families are stretching every dollar, and for many Oregonians, Dollar General may be the only place nearby to buy groceries. They can’t afford to be overcharged, and they shouldn’t have to check every receipt to make sure they weren’t.

“Dollar General has been warned before. This lawsuit will make sure the company finally stops ripping off Oregonians.”

The amended lawsuit accuses Dollar General of “taking advantage of vulnerable shoppers by extracting millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges with insufficient safeguards to prevent the practice.”

“Dollar General received tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across the country who say the company did not honor the advertised price, demonstrating widespread consumer harm and confirming that customers nationwide have been charged more than the advertised price,” the Federal Trade Commission said in an October press release. “Dollar General knows that it harms consumers by charging more at the register than the prices it advertises, as reflected by the numerous complaints it has received.”

Earlier in October, Dollar General issued a statement pushing back on the lawsuit and its allegations.

“The lawsuit filed today […] suggests that we have abandoned our mission and willfully disregarded the affordability needs of our customers,” Dollar General said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Our goal is 100% accuracy between shelf and register prices in every store.”

The lawsuit, however, claims that Dollar General’s promises and policies don’t always translate to practice. For example, the company instructs workers to remove and replace outdated price tags on certain days of the week—but, because of understaffing, employees often don’t have the time to comply.

“Dollar General’s on-paper policies to update pricing achieve little in practice,” the lawsuit claims. “[T]hey do not track whether the printed labels are actually affixed to the shelves.”

Sources

FTC and 20 states sue Dollar General, accusing bargain chain of overcharging customers

Ten Additional States Join FTC Lawsuit Alleging Dollar General Charged Consumers More than Advertised for Many Products

FTC and State Partners Sue Dollar General for Charging Consumers More than Advertised for Many Products