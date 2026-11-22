The lawsuit claims that, even if an explosion is necessary, the federal government hasn’t explored possible alternatives, nor has it given local communities adequate time to assess risk and prepare for the appearance of toxic plumes of smoke and dust.

A federal court has issued an order prohibiting the U.S. Army from detonating five tons of unstable explosives outside of an Iowa munitions plant.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion to pause the operation after environmental groups filed the lawsuit on Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter. Attorneys for the two groups have since challenged the validity of an emergency permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, which authorized the detonation to occur on relatively short notice. This lack of notice, lawyers say, left residents with little time to prepare and take reasonable safety precautions.

The lawsuit also challenges the EPA’s determination that a supervised detonation was the best possible course of action.

In its Thursday order, the court simply said that the U.S. Army’s plans will be put on hold “until the emergency motion for stay is ruled upon by this court.” The order is expected to remain in place unless and until the court rules otherwise.

CBS News notes that the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, currently houses 68 barrels of lead azide, a volatile explosive used to produce munitions since World War I. The plant contains more than five tons of the material in total.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that the lead azide in the plant’s barrels has deteriorated, making it unusually sensitive to friction and shock. More volatile than ever, it could spontaneously detonate even if left untouched and in storage. Acting U.S. Army Secretary Adam Telle said that the military has determined that the safest way to dispose of the explosives would be through a “controlled detonation.”

The lawsuit claims that, even if an explosion is necessary, the federal government hasn’t explored possible alternatives, nor has it given local communities adequate time to assess risk and prepare for the appearance of toxic plumes of smoke and dust.

Iowa Environmental Council Executive Director Sarah Green, for instance, said that it “could be the case that the U.S. Army has no other safe alternative to disposing of the toxic lead azide.”

“But out federal government needs to do better at communicating the potential health risks of lead contamination in our communities and providing more time to keep our communities and vulnerable groups safe, like children and pregnant women,” Green said in a statement.

The court order staying the detonation was not dated, meaning that it will not automatically expire on a set date; it will likely remain in place until the lawsuit is resolved.

Sources

Amid public concern and a lawsuit, U.S. Army delays detonation of lead explosives

Lead azide detonation in Iowa by U.S. Army paused indefinitely after lawsuits are filed