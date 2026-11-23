“When workers demanded their wages, they were met with threats of deportation, eviction, or arrest,” James’s office said. “One worker was allegedly even sexually assaulted repeatedly by the contractor … with threats of non-payment if she did not comply.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against InterContinental Hotels Group over allegations that the company exploited dozens of migrant workers, forcing them to live in squalid conditions and threatening deportation if they complained.

In a press release, James’s office said that an investigation “found that workers were forced to work up to 112 hours a week, often without pay, and left to live in dangerous and uninhabitable conditions with no heat, electricity, or running water.”

“When workers demanded their wages, they were met with threats of deportation, eviction, or arrest,” James’s office said. “One worker was allegedly even sexually assaulted repeatedly by the contractor … with threats of non-payment if she did not comply.”

The lawsuit names the owner of the Rochester, New York-area Holiday Inn as a co-defendant.

“A company that calls itself a leader in the fight against human trafficking cannot look away when workers inside its own hotel ask for help,” James said in a media statement. “These workers came to New York to do an honest job. Instead, they were cheated out of their pay, left without heat through a brutal Rochester winter, and threatened with deportation or speaking up. My office will hold each of these defendants accountable and fight to get these workers every dollar they earned.”

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for InterContinental told Reuters that the allegations in the lawsuit “represent a profound violation of IHG’s values, culture, and expectations” for anyone publicly associated with the company.

“We agree that the hotel owner and contractor should be held responsible for any violations of the law,” IGH said. “We emphatically deny that IHG had any knowledge of serious misconduct by the hotel owner or contractor as alleged in the lawsuit.”

Nevertheless, James’s office insists that the alleged misconduct wasn’t isolated to the hotel’s independent owner. “During one visit on June 14, 2024, IHG inspected the seventh floor, photographed the rooms, and spoke directly with workers,” the attorney general said. “The workers told them they had not been paid for at least eight months, were living in intolerable conditions, and had been threatened with deportation when they asked for their wages.”

While the presence of the workers was reported, the company’s regional vice president allegedly responded by emailing one of the defendants about “squatters” on the hotel’s seventh floor. InterContinental later restored the hotel to Holiday Inn’s reservation system, extended a deadline to pay past-due licensing fees, and waived more than $13,000 in accrued interest.

“Attorney General James alleges that IHG made no effort to find out whether the workers had been paid, and that none of the IHG employees involved reported the situation to the company’s own reporting hotline,” James’s office said. “The following month, IGH wrote to [the hotel owner] that it was glad the issue with the ‘squatters’ had been resolved, and told him he would need to complete the company’s anti-human trafficking training.”

Sources

Attorney General James Sues Over Forced Labor and Trafficking at Rochester Holiday Inn

New York sues IHG, others over Holiday Inn accused of exploiting immigrant workers

Workers at Holiday Inn Were Threatened With Deportation, Lawsuit Says