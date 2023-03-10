10 Simple Habits for a Healthier Life

When you struggle to strike a work-life balance, ensure you incorporate your friends into the life part.

Everyone would like to lead a healthier life; with health comes happiness, and the reality is it’s entirely within your reach. You can start practicing many habits today, leading to a healthier, happier life.

1. Eat well

Your body requires a range of nutrients and essential micronutrients to live, so ensure you eat well and get enough vitamins. Lean proteins and whole grains are a great place to start, and when it comes to fresh fruits and vegetables, you should try to eat with the seasons. Not only is it cheaper and more environmentally friendly, but mother nature knows what type of nutrients you need and when.

It doesn’t stop at the food you eat – you would do well to monitor your alcohol intake as well. Consult the government guidelines and do your best to stick to them. Plenty of non-alcoholic beers and wines are available if you want to try something different. Smoking is another habit you should ditch, it is one of the leading causes of preventable diseases and death, and it’s never too late to stop.

2. Drink from a copper water bottle

Hydration is key to a happier, healthier life, but using a copper water bottle can make the most of your water drinking. Not only does it have anti-inflammatory properties to help relieve and prevent arthritic, but it also has anti-bacterial properties, which will help wounds heal quickly. Good hydration is critical to regenerating cells, reducing physical body pain, regulating your body temperature, and flushing toxins, so don’t overlook it.

3. Keep moving

Regular exercise and constant movement are great for your health. Don’t think of it as a chore; try incorporating activities and movements you enjoy. It can be a walk in the park, jumping jacks, or trampolining.

4. Brain maintenance

A healthy brain is crucial to a happy life. You can challenge yourself to learn to ensure your brain remains sharp. Crossword puzzles are fun, but you can play chess, learn a musical instrument, and learn new languages.

5. Stress management

Stress kills – it impairs your memory, impacts your sleep, and affects your immune system. So, if you want to maintain a healthy, happy life, you need to take steps to manage your stress. For example, you can try yoga, prayer, deep breathing, meditation, or quiet time.

6. Get a hobby

You need to strike a balance between work and play, and when it comes to playing, you should have hobbies to choose from. Sitting on the couch and watching television might be a great way to relax occasionally. Still, you must also embrace creativity and the social activities you enjoy, whether it’s writing, painting, playing soccer, attending concerts, or even gardening at home.

7. Set a sleep routine

Creating a sleep routine is the best way to ensure you get enough sleep. Like any habit, the more you practice it, the easier it will become. You should go to bed every night at the same time, set your alarm for the same time each morning (even on vacation), and get up without hitting snooze. Set a time to turn off every screen and find a relaxing activity to wind yourself down for sleep.

8. Surround yourself with positivity

Positivity and negativity are contagious, so you need to surround yourself with positivity if that’s what you want to spread throughout your life. Of course, positivity can start with you, but if someone is always dragging you down, you should limit your exposure to them as best you can. Instead, you should be in motivational environments that lift you.

9. Technology breaks

Whether you look at your phone the moment you wake up, immediately turn the television on, and park yourself in front of a computer all day or not, there’s a good chance you spend large parts of your day with technology. It might make life more convenient, but it’s affecting your overall health. So you should take enforced breaks from technology regularly, especially when you spend time with your loved ones.

10. Be social

Friends are an essential part of life, and humans are social creatures. When you struggle to strike a work-life balance, ensure you incorporate your friends into the life part, even if you’re all juggling tight schedules. You feel energized and empowered when you spend time with people you love. Small changes can have a significant impact, so even if you change your habits individually, you will notice a difference in your happiness and health.