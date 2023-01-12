10 Tips That Can Help Make Your Divorce Easier for Your Children to Digest

Try to include your child’s other parent in activities. If a school event is going on, it can help to include your child’s other parents so they can be a part of the experience.

When parents remain cordial and actively involved in their child’s life both during and after the divorce process, it can help make the transition a smoother one. Unfortunately, when a divorce isn’t amicable or was brought on by one spouse’s poor decisions, it can be difficult to do this.

If you’re worried about how your divorce is going to impact your children, The Superior Court of California County of Alameda offers these suggestions on how to potentially make it less painful for them1.

Ways you can ease the transition for your children when divorcing

If you’re looking to make the divorce process less burdensome for your children, Alameda County offers a few tips that might be effective at making this possible.

Remind your children of how much you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse love them. Reassure your children that you and your ex-spouse will continue to take care of them. While this may be clear to you, it may not be as obvious to your children. If your children haven’t yet been informed that a divorce is on the horizon, Alameda County suggests breaking the news alongside your spouse. Remind your children that they are not to blame for the divorce. If you make plans with your child, keep them. Being a single parent can be difficult but if you make plans to take your child out, it is recommended that you keep them. When exchanging your child with their other parent, be courteous and on time. Try to include your child’s other parent in activities. If a school event is going on, it can help to include your child’s other parents so they can be a part of the experience. Of course, you’ll want to gauge the situation to ensure it is a good idea. Be open to answering your children’s questions “but avoid saying things they don’t need to know.” Make sure your parenting plan allows your children to maintain a healthy relationship with their other parent. Make two homes for your children with two fully involved parents.

Now, if you need help navigating the divorce process, we can connect you with skilled divorce lawyers who are ready to assist. While you may be focused on trying to ease the pressure and stress divorces tend to bring on children, Oakland divorce lawyers can ease the burden for you. From paperwork to court appearances, California divorce lawyers take on the brunt of the work so you can focus on your family and work.

If you’re ready to start consulting with divorce lawyers in your area to learn more about how you can best prepare for the process and the challenges you may face, USAttorneys.com will help. We work closely with divorce and child custody lawyers who want nothing more than to secure a favorable outcome for you.

Have questions about this article or a legal concern? Call 800-672-3103.

Source: