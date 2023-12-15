12 Personal Branding Techniques for Lawyers to Stand Out in their Field

In the serious world of commercial law, injecting humor into my personal brand has been my secret weapon. ~ Michael Edwards, Partner, Michael Edwards Solicitors

Twelve legal experts, from managing attorneys to business owners, share their personal branding secrets to stand out in the competitive legal landscape. From leveraging public speaking skills to cultivating a distinct professional persona, discover a dozen effective strategies that can elevate your legal practice. These insights offer a roadmap for lawyers aiming to carve a unique identity in a crowded field.

Leverage Public Speaking Skills

Brand with Engaging Video Content

Connect Through Shared Business Struggles

Simplify Legal Concepts

Prioritize Honesty and Transparency

Educate Clients to Build Trust

Elevate Profile Through Leadership Roles

Contribute to Legal Publications and Seminars

Establish Credibility via Online Presence

Engage the Audience with Thought Leadership

Infuse Humor into Legal Expertise

Cultivate a Distinct Professional Persona

Leverage Public Speaking Skills

I worked extraordinarily hard to get to where I am today, starting at the very bottom and earning my way to the position I hold now.

One technique I have used to distinguish myself in this industry is to lean on my strength in speaking. I have been a featured speaker at legal seminars and conferences, made guest appearances on podcasts, and am active on social media. I think it’s important for every professional to use their strengths to their advantage—not only to help them advance their career but also to help them stand out in a sea of fellow professionals.

Andrew Biren, Managing Attorney, Biren Law Group

Brand with Engaging Video Content

When I started creating informational videos for my social media accounts, I had no idea they would become one of my most effective personal branding techniques. As a lawyer, I know the importance of standing out in a competitive field, and video content has allowed me to showcase my personality and expertise in a professional yet entertaining way.

Since I handle personal injury, wrongful death, and sexual abuse cases, my videos focus on educating and informing viewers about their rights while also humanizing the legal process. I keep a professional tone but add some wit and humor to make the content more engaging. I think it’s “lawyerly” to be serious and intimidating, but I wanted to break that stereotype and show that we are approachable and relatable.

Andrew Pickett, Lead Trial Attorney and Founder, Andrew Pickett Law

Connect Through Shared Business Struggles

As a small business lawyer, I distinguish myself by talking openly about my own struggles and experiences as a small business owner.

When small business clients understand that I go through the same challenges they do—from advertising to accounting to human resources—they realize that I can empathize with their journey as entrepreneurs, because it’s my journey too.

Adam Yohanan, Small Business Lawyer, YOHANAN PLLC

Simplify Legal Concepts

As a lawyer focused on personal branding, I’ve discovered the power of demystifying the legal process.

Rather than relying solely on jargon and legalese, I make a conscious effort to communicate with my audience in clear, accessible language. Via blog posts, social media, and even short videos, I simplify complex legal concepts into understandable narratives. This not only establishes me as a reliable source of legal information but also humanizes the often-intimidating world of law.

Through breaking down legal intricacies and giving insights in a relatable manner, I create a personal brand that is approachable and client-centric, setting me apart in an industry where clarity and empathy are sometimes overlooked.

Nicholas Tate, Owner, Injury Claims

Prioritize Honesty and Transparency

Honesty and transparency are something I take very seriously as a lawyer and business professional. Being open and transparent about our processes and business practices helps our customers build trust with us as a business and as a brand.

We do our best to clearly outline our firm’s policies regarding client communication, response times, and case updates, and to make sure clients understand the process and know what to expect. Hiding information from clients is not good practice and can really hurt your brand and its integrity.

In my opinion, open communication, clear expectations, and ethical practices contribute to a positive client experience and long-term success in the legal profession and should be evident throughout your website, social media, and offices.

Meghan Freed, Managing Co-Partner, Freed Marcroft

Educate Clients to Build Trust

Creating engaging educational content for prospective clients has helped set myself and my firm apart. There can be a lot of opacity around legal procedures, kind of a “don’t worry about it; leave it to us” energy that can be a turn-off to clients who have trouble trusting attorneys.

I provide all the information and explanations they could possibly need to tackle the problem themselves, which in turn builds trust through transparency. When clients understand the fundamentals of the legal processes that affect them most, they are more likely to know when to employ an attorney.

Jonathan Feniak, General Counsel, LLC Attorney

Elevate Profile Through Leadership Roles

A branding strategy that sets me apart in the legal field is taking on leadership roles within professional associations. As the current President of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association for the 2023-2024 year, I’ve found that such positions significantly elevate your professional profile. They afford unique networking opportunities, the ability to shape industry standards, and a chance to be at the forefront of professional development and advocacy.

This visibility often translates into recognition from peers and clients alike, solidifying my reputation as a thought leader in the legal community.

Alex Freeburg, Owner, Freeburg Law

Contribute to Legal Publications and Seminars

A powerful personal branding technique that has helped me is actively contributing to publications and presentations. Sharing my insights in the Florida Justice Association Journal on the intricacies of damages in personal injury cases has not only contributed to my professional growth but has also distinguished me within the legal community.

Additionally, presenting at seminars like the Workhorse Seminar has been instrumental in showcasing my expertise, especially on topics such as personal injury. It’s not just about standing out; it’s about contributing meaningfully to the legal conversation and building a personal brand rooted in knowledge and professionalism.

Riley Beam, Managing Attorney, Douglas R. Beam, P.A.

Establish Credibility via Online Presence

My personal branding technique revolves around creating a reputation for being a knowledgeable and trustworthy legal expert who truly cares about the well-being of the families and individuals I represent. I believe that a strong personal brand is built on delivering results and making a positive impact in people’s lives, and that’s exactly what I strive to do with each and every case I handle.

Another key aspect of my personal branding strategy is building a strong online presence that showcases my expertise and dedication to my clients. This includes regularly publishing blog posts and educational resources on my website and social media channels to help families better understand their legal rights and options.

By demonstrating my knowledge and commitment to my practice, I am able to build trust and establish credibility with potential clients.

Tom Wagstaff, Law Firm Founder, Law Office of Tom Wagstaff Jr

Engage the Audience with Thought Leadership

Leveraging thought leadership through blogging and social media is an effective personal branding technique I’ve employed as a lawyer. By consistently publishing insightful articles and commentary on legal topics relevant to my area of expertise, I’ve established myself as a knowledgeable and approachable expert in the field. This content not only showcases my expertise but also helps demystify complex legal concepts for potential clients, making the law more accessible.

Engaging with my audience through social media platforms has allowed me to build a community around my brand. I respond to comments, share relevant news, and participate in discussions, which further strengthens my online presence and reputation. This approach has not only distinguished me from others in the field but also significantly expanded my professional network and client base.

Javier Villarreal, Texas Personal Injury Lawyer, Villarreal & Begum, Texas Law Guns

Infuse Humor into Legal Expertise

In the serious world of commercial law, injecting humor into my personal brand has been my secret weapon. Through witty legal blogs and engaging social media posts, I address complex legal topics with a touch of humor. Clients often find legal jargon intimidating, so breaking it down in a lighthearted manner not only educates but also entertains.

This approach humanizes my practice, making it more approachable for clients. By blending expertise with humor, I’ve cultivated a distinct personal brand that’s memorable and relatable, helping me stand out in the competitive legal landscape.

Michael Edwards, Partner, Michael Edwards Solicitors

Cultivate a Distinct Professional Persona

In the realm of law, it is imperative to develop a unique personal brand. In my personal experience, I have distinguished myself by consistently providing succinct and perceptive legal analyses pertaining to high-profile cases.

As a result of cultivating a reputation for thorough investigation and proficient correspondence, I have acquired esteem and credibility. Furthermore, my expertise has been strengthened by actively participating in seminars, producing articles, and maintaining a robust online presence in the field of legal discourse.

Authenticity and a steadfast dedication to excellence are fundamental elements in the development of a distinctive professional persona that deeply affects members of the legal profession.

Ahmad Faraj, Owner, Principal and Senior Criminal Lawyer, Faraj Defence Lawyers