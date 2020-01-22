15 Surprisingly Hackable Things in Your Life

Before, the only thing we had to do to protect ourselves from a possible invasion of privacy was just to install some antivirus software. Now, though, due to the Internet of Things (the interconnectedness of everything connected to the Internet), everything is hackable.

To show what exactly is vulnerable, BigRentz compiled a list of some of the most surprising things that can be hacked.

In the Office:

HVAC and electricity systems

Security cameras and other systems

Wireless printers

On a construction site:

Cranes and other machinery

Wearable technology

Warehouse and supply inventory

In your home:

Baby monitor

Smart devices

Coffeemakers

Check out the infographic below, to see exactly how these hackable items can be used against you, so you can be aware and set up ways to protect yourself.