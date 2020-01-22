5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Go to Law School

Enrolling in law school is a big decision, just like any other that determines the course of your future professional life. However, many lawyers will tell you that law is more of a calling than a profession.

Ah, the age-old question every law student-to-be asks themselves: should I really do this? Yes, enrolling in law school can be intimidating, especially with all the myths and popular conceptions surrounding this education and career choice.

But, before you decide, it’s important to shut out all the noise and have an honest conversation with yourself. Be honest with what you really want and feel and you will have no problem determining whether law school is right for you. Ask yourself these questions:

Am I Doing This for the Right Reasons?

Law is a lucrative vocation, which is why law school classrooms are full of students who are there to set themselves up for financial success. Usually, these are people who don’t have any real interest in law, but they are aware that it could make them rich.

This type of thinking is a recipe for unhappiness. Sure, money can be a good motivator, but it can never be your top reason for choosing a profession.

As many lawyers say, law is more of a calling. So, if you feel like you want to use your knowledge and skills to help people who are in legal trouble, that’s what you should chase.

What is My Motivation?

We previously mentioned that money is an important motivator for many law students. However, actually seeing the financial benefits from your hard work and studying can take years. So, if not for any other reason, you need a motivation source that will keep your spirits up in the short term.

Do you have a supportive family or a group of friends who would support your education choice? Is your primary motivation for enrolling in law school unwavering and will not fade as you change during the course of a few years?

“Motivation is usually something that we’re not fully aware of – it’s something that’s powerful on a subconscious level. Usually, psychologists recognize two types of motivation: intrinsic and extrinsic. Motivation from outside sources (family, friends, society) can be powerful, but it’s actually your internal motivation that will push you forward when things get tough”, says Michaela Foreman, a writer at WritingJudge.

How Will I Manage Stress?

Ask any current or former law student: law school is incredibly stressful. Even for the most resilient among us, the huge stacks of books waiting to be read by tomorrow, coupled with a tightly-packed schedule are a sure-fire way to experience stress and anxiety.

When you think about the stress that you expect in law school, forget about your experiences so far. Many law students will tell you that this is actually the most stressful time of their lives, and that work life after it seems like a breeze.

Do you have a prepared strategy for how you’re going to tackle stress? Do you have healthy coping mechanisms that help you manage stress and anxiety? If not, are you ready or will you have time to set a period where you can relax and unwind?

Am I Ready to Work in Law After I Graduate?

This is a common issue among all students, not only law. When choosing their future profession, many students are actually looking at whether they will have a hard time during the next couple of years, how much studying will they have to do and short-term environment and situations regarding their future place of study.

Sure, the next few years of your education will be important and memorable, but you have to keep in mind that you will actually have to work in the field for many years after you graduate.

So, if you’re not absolutely sure that you want to work in law-related professions and companies, think about your education choice again.

Am I Willing to Put In the Work?

As a law student, it’s likely that your social life will suffer. Given that you’re studying in a period of your life where you’re supposed to enjoy yourself and socialize as much as possible, you will definitely pay the price of an active social life due to studying and cramming for exams.

Many students forget to actually consider the work that will be necessary to graduate, and only focus on the vision of the future where they are a successful lawyer winning case after case. But, are you actually ready to put in the work to get there?

Conclusion

Enrolling in law school is a big decision, just like any other that determines the course of your future professional life. However, many lawyers will tell you that law is more of a calling than a profession.

Law schools have a reputation of being much harder than some other departments, so you need to be prepared that you might have to put in more work than your peers in other colleges.