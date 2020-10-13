17 Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C. Attorneys Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® List

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that 17 of its attorneys have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Eleven of the 17, David M. Eisenberg, Earle I. Erman, Harvey R. Heller, Robert D. Kaplow, Kathleen H. Klaus, Charles M. Lax, Richard F. Roth, Steven D. Sallen, Julie Beth Teicher, Steven M. Wolock and Craig E. Zucker, were recognized in multiple practice areas.

Best Lawyers® has named Robert D. Kaplow as the 2021 Detroit Trusts and Estates Law “Lawyer of the Year.” Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” Also, Jesse L. Roth has been named in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch, for his work in Insurance Law.

Maddin Hauser’s 2021 Best Lawyers® recipients, respective categories, and years honored include:

Stuart M. Bordman , Shareholder and Chairman of Franchise and Distribution Practice Group: Franchise Law (2013-2021)

, Shareholder and Chairman of Franchise and Distribution Practice Group: Franchise Law (2013-2021) David M. Eisenberg , Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy (2020-2021)

, Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy (2020-2021) Earle I. Erman , Shareholder and Chairman of Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Debtor-Creditor Rights Practice Group: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy (1995-2021)

, Shareholder and Chairman of Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Debtor-Creditor Rights Practice Group: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy (1995-2021) David H. Freedman , Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2012-2021)

, Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2012-2021) Mark R. Hauser , Firm Co-Founder, CFO and Executive Committee Member: Real Estate Law (1999-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2018 Detroit Real Estate Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, Firm Co-Founder, CFO and Executive Committee Member: Real Estate Law (1999-2021); named 2018 Detroit Real Estate Law “Lawyer of the Year” Harvey R. Heller , Shareholder, Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Defense and Insurance Coverage Practice Group: Insurance Law; Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants (2003-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2015 Detroit Insurance Law “Lawyer of the Year” and 2019 Detroit Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year”

, Shareholder, Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Defense and Insurance Coverage Practice Group: Insurance Law; Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants (2003-2021); named 2015 Detroit Insurance Law “Lawyer of the Year” and 2019 Detroit Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year” Robert D. Kaplow , Shareholder: Tax Law; Trusts and Estates Law (2013-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2021 Detroit Trusts and Estates Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, Shareholder: Tax Law; Trusts and Estates Law (2013-2021); named 2021 Detroit Trusts and Estates Law “Lawyer of the Year” Kathleen H. Klaus , Shareholder: Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2013-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2019 Detroit Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year”

, Shareholder: Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2013-2021); named 2019 Detroit Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year” Charles M. Lax , Shareholder and Chairman of Tax Practice Group: Corporate Law; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (2006-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2020 Detroit Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, Shareholder and Chairman of Tax Practice Group: Corporate Law; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (2006-2021); named 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2020 Detroit Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year” Michael W. Maddin , Founder, President Emeritus and Executive Committee Member: Real Estate Law (2003-2021)

, Founder, President Emeritus and Executive Committee Member: Real Estate Law (2003-2021) Julie Chenot Mayer , Shareholder: Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2015-2021)

, Shareholder: Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2015-2021) Richard F. Roth , Shareholder: Real Estate Law; Trusts and Estates Law (2013-2021)

, Shareholder: Real Estate Law; Trusts and Estates Law (2013-2021) Steven D. Sallen , President, CEO, Executive Committee Member, and Co-Chairman of Real Estate Practice Group: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Real Estate Law

(2010-2021)

, President, CEO, Executive Committee Member, and Co-Chairman of Real Estate Practice Group: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Real Estate Law (2010-2021) Ronald A. Sollish , Managing Director/Vice President and Chairman of Corporate/Employment Practice Group: Employment Law – Individuals (2013-2021)

, Managing Director/Vice President and Chairman of Corporate/Employment Practice Group: Employment Law – Individuals (2013-2021) Julie Beth Teicher , Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy (2010-2021); named Best Lawyers ® 2019 Detroit Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law “Lawyer of the Year”

, Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Bankruptcy (2010-2021); named 2019 Detroit Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law “Lawyer of the Year” Steven M. Wolock , Shareholder: Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2008-2021)

, Shareholder: Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (2008-2021) Craig E. Zucker, Shareholder: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy (2010-2021)

Best Lawyers® has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006, and since then it has grown to provide lists in over 70 countries.

Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice area. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.