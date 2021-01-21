2 Ways to Create Beautiful PowerPoints in Half the Time

Make the most of the options available to you so that you can achieve beautiful results while cutting your work time in half.

Whether it’s for professional or personal purposes, PowerPoint can turn even a simple project into a stressful presentation. Figuring out the formatting, condensing what you want to say into small slides, and then learning how to show your audience what you have created can take the joy of art and design out of the process, leaving you pressed for time and energy.

It may seem impossible at first, but you can beat the stress of creating presentations by working smarter rather than harder. With a little bit of research, you can find incredible tools available to you through the internet and PowerPoint itself that are guaranteed to improve your presentation process. To get you started, use the two easy steps below to help you maximize your time and minimize your effort.

1. Choose Your Formatting Carefully

Picking the right foundation for your project is the key to quick and straightforward presentations. PowerPoint offers several basic options to begin the presentation process, but you can dig a little deeper and find a preset that fits your needs with even more specificity. This will dramatically reduce the amount of time you have to spend reformatting each slide to fit your text and images.

Use the search option to investigate the categories in the PowerPoint system, and if you’re still unable to find what you need, check out the options online. There are a variety of pre-formatted slides on the Internet that you can download for free. Set yourself up for success from the start, and you’ll save yourself the stress and struggles of dealing with pictures and text boxes that just don’t work for you.

If you choose to use a preset, remember that it’s okay if it doesn’t work out first. It is much better to start over three or four times after you have just begun than to almost complete the process and then realize you have to scrap it and try again. However, keep in mind that you can alter a preset format if you want to, so if you have one you almost love, you can quickly make a small adjustment or two right away to tailor it to your exact needs.

2. Explore Add-In Options

Once you have your foundation in place, it’s time to move onto the internal design process. Just as you may have to look elsewhere for the original formatting of your PowerPoint, outside sources can dramatically improve the inner workings of your presentation as well. Check out some of the add-in options available through MLC Presentation Design Consulting, which can help you craft beautiful designs in half the time. These add-ins give you a cohesive look throughout the presentation and offer creative options for formatting and layout.

What does that look like?

Well, you can stack shapes, make all of your items the same height or width, copy and paste the position of a shape, and even merge text boxes with the shapes. Experiment with an expanded menu of images, icons, colors, and layouts to upgrade your business presentation design.

Do you like one slide in particular?

You might have that one slide that just pops out from all of the rest. With add-ins, you can export that specific slide rather than the entire presentation. If there’s a single point you want to emphasize or a slide you want to show off, this might be the perfect solution.

It’s especially great if you need to send a general overview of your presentation but just want to give the highlights. It also allows you to save sections of your work for future projects, making the most of the time you put into your presentation now.

These are crucial tools when creating PowerPoint presentations where you might have to explain tens of pages of information on just a few slides and in only a few hours.