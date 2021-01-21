Points to Consider When Developing an Android App

Before finalizing the app development company for your android app development project, you must know about the specialization and technologies they use.

The market of mobile applications shows no sign of stopping, and more and more people want to create an app for their business. There are two major platforms to create an app: Android and iOS. Android is considered one of the most popular operating systems across the globe. It takes approximately 74.6 percent of the market share worldwide. Isn’t it so exciting to create android apps for your start-ups? Well, if you think about creating android apps then, this article is for you.

Android market overview

The Android market is growing at tremendous speed. The android app on Google’s play store is growing continuously, and it is supposed to increase even more in the coming years.

We have the latest report on the app store that shows how quickly the market is growing. According to the latest report of Statista, in May 2012, there were 500,000 apps in the store. In 2020, the number hit 2.8million. So, no wonder the market is so large, and it would be wise to create an Android app.

Another report suggests that average users spend approximately 2.8 hours per day on a mobile application. It clearly shows that there is a great demand for mobile apps. A mobile app for business can give you huge benefits and a substantial advantage.

What are the factors that affect the cost of creating an App for Android?

Custom or ready-made solutions:

There are numerous ready-made solutions available that help to create an Android app effectively and super quickly. If you are ready to use third-party solutions that can suit your project requirement, your android app development cost will be lower. At the same time, your android app development cost will be higher if your app requires custom solutions.

Sometimes, a single feature that may seem simple to you can take a lot of time and effort. Hence, make sure you carefully think about your project and inform the app development company about all the features you want to implement in your app.

Design of the app

The app’s design is the most crucial factor that can affect the cost of your app development. If you want a complex design in your app, then the cost will be automatically higher. If your app design is complex, it entirely doesn’t mean it’s good. It’s unnecessary to implement a hundred animation on one screen as it can increase your expense, and users won’t like to understand such interfaces. Hence, we recommend that you think of some innovative design for your android app but not forget to apply common sense to it.

The complexity of the app’s features

Different Android apps’ features have different complexities. And there are multiple approaches to create a single function. For instance, for creating chat features, there are different ways that you can implement. Some of the common types include Simple text-only chats, Text chats with the possibility to attach files, Text chats with status notifications like “the user is typing” or “read,” Text chats with emojis, Video chats, and so on. Different types of chat features have different costs.

Location

Location is indeed one of the significant factors that affect the cost of your android app development. If you want to create your app at a reasonable rate, you must consider Indian mobile app development companies. Other countries such as the USA, UK, New Zealand charges more to create the same Android app.

Specialization

Before finalizing the app development company for your android app development project, you must know about the specialization and technologies they use. Suppose the developers and designers of the company are fully trained in specific technologies. In that case, there are high chances that they will create relevant features in a more effective and better way.

Final words

There are mainly two ways of estimating your project development cost: an online app cost calculator or contact developers for a quote. You shouldn’t completely trust the first option as no machine can give you an exact price estimate. We would recommend you hire a mobile app development company to create an Android app.

At Mobulous, we’ve been creating Android apps for more than seven years. Our professional business analysts understand your app’s requirements and help you shape your idea in the form of a feasible MVP. We’ve developed numerous Android apps for various industries, including healthcare, logistics, streaming, and many more.

