7 Unknown Facts About Cannabis Plants

Cannabis is a mind-altering drug that has been in use for thousands of years. It is a quality remedy that has proven its worth in various health problems (chronic pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, sexuality), muscular fitness, edibles (cookies, gummies, brownies), e-cigarettes, and vaping. It is also a feature in festivals and rituals. Yet how many of you know about its history, consumption pattern, and recreational use by the average person to celebrities.

Cannabis has many nicknames – pot, weed, and marijuana and can be consumed in many forms, pot brownies, being one of them. Also, many countries have legalized this plant. But there are some facts that diehard cannabis lovers won’t know. Here are seven things about cannabis that will blow your mind and leave you stunned without the hangover effect.

Cannabis Was the First Online Shopped Item

You might think that online shopping is an excellent platform to buy fashion items, goods, and gift items. But the sale of weed was the first e-commerce transaction by a bunch of Stanford students in 1971, as mentioned in the book by John Markoff.

Some readers and consumers may disagree with this, throwing a counter that the internet was a platform to arrange the buyer-seller meeting and not to complete the sale. B2B customers can explore online retailing and wholesaling of recreational cannabis products at a shatter store.

Shakespeare and Cannabis

‘To drag, or not to drag – that is the question.’ Evidence suggests that Shakespeare was a cannabis lover. In a study of 2001, South African scientists could lay their hands on 400-year-old pipes from Stratford-upon-Avon. Eight pipes out of 24 pipes found from Shakespeare’s garden had weed traces, and two had Peruvian cocaine. It seems Shakespeare’s imaginative Western literature had a ‘herb’ influence.

Chocolate Can Give You an Instant Hit as Cannabis

The chocolate you love to crunch can give you a similar high as the weed. If you want a quickie, unwrap a CBD chocolate bar. Cannabis strain in the chocolate binds your brain receptors to give you a high by promoting an anandamide antidepressant. If you dislike a smoke but wish to get a high, munch a bar of cannabis-infused chocolate to get the same effect.

Oldest Use of Cannabis Goes Back Thousands of Years

Millions of people across the globe are cannabis smokers. When and where did people start appreciating cannabis for its psychoactive properties? An archaeologist team of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing found marijuana use in a 2500-year-old cemetery in the mountain plateau in Western China. The data on the earlier use of cannabis may have different theories and sources, but the Silk Road was an active trading market of spices, crops, and hemp.

Men And Women Have Different Reactions to Cannabis

Cannabis usage and response vary in men and women. A couple may use the weed for the same reason and experience different results. Women face fluctuations with cannabis usage, and much of the inconsistencies are because of hormonal imbalance and menstrual cycle. In ovulation, women show sensitivity to cannabis. External factors also stimulate cannabis consumption differently. Men make an easy switch to cannabis because of peer pressure and the body’s needs, whereas women choose cannabis for health, anxiety, and relationship issues.

Cannabis Has Many Nicknames

Marijuana’s growing popularity has earned it different names for different countries. The nicknames even vary with age groups. Italy may have brought about a bevy of slangs for cannabis, but almost every community in every country has worked out its pet name for cannabis. Weed, pot, grass, joint, herb, buds are common street names of cannabis. The US Government has thought-provoking names–Aunt Mary, Broccoli, Buddha, Champagne. Different geographic regions use their cultural jargon for cannabis. The Spanish use “mota” while Jamaicans call it “ganja.” Keep in mind that the hemp plant doesn’t always influence cannabis slang; the consumption also motivates the nickname. “Mowing the grass” is a case in point.

Cannabis May Treat Cancer Symptoms

Cannabis is a promising plant for the health sector. It can not only fight chronic pain, anxiety, and a horde of physical and mental ailments, but it may also treat terminal disease symptoms like cancer. Studies show that marijuana might help treat nausea symptoms from chemotherapy and increasing appetite. It also holds an edge in treating several health symptoms at the same time. Some medicines made from marijuana chemicals harmonize standard medication and help in treatment where conventional medicine has failed.

Interesting Insights into the Cannabis Consumer

While the US markets are opening to CBD after the Farm Bill’s passing, cannabis consumers are as diverse as the weed’s applications. BDSA’s market analysis has shown exciting findings on the cannabis consumer. Some indicators:

While cannabis edibles have shown the most consumption at 69 percent, young millennials in 18-34 and single males spend more on cannabis.

White-collar and educated classes in bigger cities show more attachment to cannabis. American adults in the 21+ age group is an ‘acceptors’ segment that marketers believe will make a willing shift to cannabis sometime.

With more US states accomplishing cannabis legalization, and recreational cannabis sales on an upswing, 2021 should hopefully see weed takers grow in figures geographically. The recreational vs. medical use of cannabis is a matter of debate, but both consumer slots will continue to attract the youth, mid-age, and the elderly.

The Bottom Line

Cannabis is more interesting than we think. That’s why its use has crossed imagination and barriers. The Chinese of ancient age never knew the greenish-gray dried flowers of marijuana could kill cancer. The hemp plant has found plenty of applications in medicine, edibles, relaxation, recreation. Continual research in the laboratories is opening new doors and uses for the weed. Look beyond the trivia and appreciate the power of cannabis in making life healthier, pleasant, and happy. When you “smoke trees” next, think of the evolution of this wonderful herb, its legal challenges, and its way forward. Moreover, do not forget to dive into every country’s history when it comes to weed or cannabis.

