McKeen & Associates Welcomes Two New Attorneys

McKeen & Associates announced the addition of two attorneys to its team: Shaun Austin and Amanda Groth.

Both Austin and Groth are recent graduates of University of Detroit Mercy Law School and plan to focus their practice in the area of medical malpractice law.

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda and Shaun to our team,” said Brian McKeen. “They bring with them a lot of enthusiasm and will be a great addition to the firm.”

Austin is a resident of Plymouth and Groth of Livonia.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.