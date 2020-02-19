2020 Security Business Mobile Apps Guide

The year is 2020. More businesses are shifting towards online business trends. This has also given an opportunity to the cybercriminals to penetrate deeper into the consumer’s space and gain illegal access to the data.

Digitalisation has brought the world closer through business, particularly mobile apps. However, if there is one thing that is at stake, it is the security of consumers. There is a pile of consumer data, and even the number of the prying eyes isn’t any lesser.

When the technology is getting sophisticated, the cybercriminals are turning more creative, thereby increasing the threat of data security. To add to the woes, GDPR poses as a legal threat for businesses who aren’t capable of securing consumer data.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the number of fraud complaints increased to 48% in 2018, up from 38% in 2015.

In such a case, how do you ensure that a mobile app is secured ‘round the clock?

The responsibility rests upon the shoulders of a mobile app developer to make a mobile application secure for the consumers and the businesspeople for use.

Which are the Top Threats Encircling the Mobile Apps?

There are a number of threats surrounding mobile apps; some of these threats are included below:

Theft of financial login credentials

Stealing of credit card details and reselling them

Gaining access to the business network

Spreading malware to devices and systems

Copying messages to extract personal information

These are some of the common threats encountered by consumers and businesses alike.

What are the Top Tips to Build Secure Mobile Apps?

Enterprises of all scale have access to all the sensitive data. In order to put a digital lock around it, you need to hire a mobile app developer. A mobile app developer can help you build secure mobile apps by following the tips:

1. Write a Code that is Highly Secure in Nature

An unsecured code is a gateway for cybercriminals. As per a report, an unsecured code can give avenues to hacktivists and is affecting over 11M mobile devices. So, you need to write a code that is tough to break. Leverage the prowess of code signing and code hardening. However, all this while, your code should be easy to update and work on, too.

Also, make sure that in case of any breaches, it should be able to get fixed from the user’s end.

2. Make Use of the Latest Cryptography Tools and Techniques

There are a number of security tools and cryptography techniques available for you, such as SHA1 and MD5. MD5 hash can help you monitor the integrity of files, and SHA (security hash algorithm) is used to offer data security to mobile applications.

Besides this, it is recommended that you stick to the trust APIs to impart security to your mobile application.

3. Leverage High-level Authentication for Building your Mobile Apps

Having a password is no longer enough to secure an application. You need to have a high-level authentication for your mobile app. Build a mobile application that includes a two-step verification process. You can leverage advanced security features such as retina identification and fingerprint scanning, instead of OTP verification process.

Key Takeaway

However, an experienced mobile app development company can help you safeguard your mobile app. Ensure that your mobile app developer follows the aforementioned developing tactics to protect your business.