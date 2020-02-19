What Injuries Can Happen in Car Accidents?

Car accidents are a major killer in the world, and they can also leave everlasting marks in all aspects of life.

Car accidents have been ranked as one of the worst killers around the world. Car accidents also cause severe injuries that can lead to pain and suffering for victims. Let’s take a look at some of the common types of injuries in auto accidents including how to seek compensation if you are affected.

Common Types of Injuries in a Car Accident

Burns

When cars collide against each other, victims can be dragged on the road, thus experiencing burns. Other times, victims may suffer burns due to explosions, contact with chemicals, or hot surfaces. Burns related to car accidents range from minor to severe and are classified into degrees to define the severity. The first degree affects the outer layer of the skin, the second one penetrates the skin causing redness and blistering, and the third degree affects the bones, muscles, and tendons.

Broken ribs and bones

The force due to car crashes can push you in any direction. Since ribs are fragile, you may end up with fractures. Broken ribs are painful and often call for lengthy recovery time. Bones can also break because the impact crash can be beyond what the body can handle. If you get a broken spine, you may have difficulties sitting, standing, or walking, etc.

Head injuries

As mentioned, the body cannot withstand the force from a car collision. As a result, you may end up with skull fractures, internal bleeding, and lacerations.

Scrapes and cuts

As cars crash against each other, the broken glass or disfigured parts can cause cuts. In the onset of minimal force, the cuts may be superficial, but in instances of excessive force, the glass or metal can cut deep. Scrapes and cuts are painful. They cause blood loss and expose internal organs to infections.

Internal swelling

Sometimes the impact of a car collision doesn’t manifest outwardly. Some cause internal swelling that affects internal organs. The swelling can appear immediately, days or even weeks after the accident. They are life-threatening and quite hard to detect.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

This is an example of a common psychological injury due to car accidents. Because of the collision and the horrifying images of disfigured cars and passengers trapped between metal, you may become worrisome after the accident. You may be unable to sleep or carry out daily activities, especially when the sounds and accident images keep coming to mind.

Seeking Compensation for Personal Injuries Caused by Accidents

All injuries due to auto accidents are a pain plus it can be mentally and financially strenuous. Now, Nashville Injury Attorneys can help you seek compensation depending on the type of injury sustained in an auto accident. You are entitled to compensation if the accident was caused by a party that was at fault. That said, it’s easier said than done. That’s why you will need a skilled auto accident lawyer to help you navigate through this legal process.

Final Thoughts:

Final Thoughts:

It is thus important to know your rights after a car accident. So, speak to a personal injury attorney for legal help.