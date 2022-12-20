2022 Divorce Laws Impact Chicagoans

In addition to allowing parties file motions requesting that their spouses cover their attorney fees, the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act also brings changes that impact couples with minor children.

After the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act took effect on January 1, 2022, it put into place some new rules that may or may not benefit either party involved in a divorce1. According to the new rules, one party is now permitted to request that the court order the other party to cover the cost of a divorce lawyer if they aren’t able to afford one. The request can be submitted in the form of a motion.

While this is good news for spouses who want to retain legal aid but don’t have the money for divorce lawyers, you should know that not all requests are granted.

What should I do if I don’t have money to hire a divorce attorney?

If you haven’t consulted with one or more Chicago divorce lawyers yet, you won’t know whether you can afford one. The truth is, many Illinois divorce lawyers are open to working with potential clients to ensure they receive the services they are seeking. Also, if your case qualifies for it, they can help you file the necessary paperwork with the court that would require your spouse to cover their fees.

So, if you’d like to schedule an initial consultation with a few divorce lawyers in your area to learn more about the fees and services provided, USAttorneys.com can certainly help.

More on Illinois’ 2022 divorce rules

In addition to allowing parties file motions requesting that their spouses cover their attorney fees, the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act also brings changes that impact couples with minor children. Under the new law, if you have minor children and wish to relocate your residence while your case is pending, you may be able to do so.

Before you can relocate with your child, you must seek permission from the court. Thankfully, USAttorneys.com can put you in connection with child custody lawyers who can assist you with this. You’ll also be expected to prove that the move would be in the best interest of your child.

In most cases, the court will base its decision on things like child custody and child support on what is in the best interest of the child.

Hire a Chicago divorce attorney who will put your interests first

If you’re ready to file for divorce in Chicago and are looking to get it finalized as soon as possible, an attorney can help you and your spouse reach a settlement agreement. A divorce settlement agreement outlines how the two of you will divide your assets and your time with your children (given minor children are involved). It might also stipulate whether child support will be paid and if one party will receive alimony.

If you’d like to be connected with a divorce lawyer near you now so that you can learn more about how the divorce process works in Illinois, contact USAttorneys.com

Have questions about this article or a legal concern? Call 800-672-3103.

Source: