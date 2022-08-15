3 Common Types of Cases Handled by Douglasville Personal Injury Lawyers

Many premises liability cases are related to slip and fall accidents, where a person was injured because the owner did not take all of the necessary steps to keep an area safe.

Douglasville, GA – Personal injury law is a broad term that applies to various kinds of civil cases where a person is harmed due to the negligence of a person, business, or government entity. The main purpose of injury cases is to help the plaintiff pay for their medical costs and other losses through a lawsuit. The defendant will normally have to give the victim the money through a settlement that was negotiated with attorneys for their insurance provider. However, it is also possible that a trial in front of a jury is necessary to prove the defendant was responsible.

There are injury attorneys near me who can provide additional advice about any of these matters, and it is also helpful to get a basic overview of three types of cases that are common in personal injury practices.

Motor vehicle crashes

Douglasville injury lawyers will be able to handle the process to help accident victims receive compensation for their losses. When a person is involved in a car crash, they can contact a lawyer and sue the driver and their insurance company. Common forms of damages in accident cases include things like hospitalization and medical care, lost wages due to time away from work, and pain and suffering compensation based on lost quality of life.

Premises liability

Property owners are responsible for making sure guests and customers are not injured while they are present. Many premises liability cases are related to slip and fall accidents, where a person was injured because the owner did not take all of the necessary steps to keep an area safe. This can be a serious problem, as falling accidents can cause broken bones, back pain, concussions, and even paralysis.

Ridesharing drivers causing accidents

There are services such as Uber and Lyft that transport passengers every day in Georgia and other states. Douglasville injury lawyers can sue these drivers and the parent company like any other party that can be named as a defendant in a civil case. They also have special insurance policies that can cover large amounts of losses in the event that a passenger is seriously hurt before reaching their destination.

Legal advice is available for injured people in Georgia

The Foster Firm is a law practice that handles personal injury cases for local clients in the Douglasville area. Their attorneys are available to meet with anyone who wants advice about bringing a civil case for compensation.

USAttorneys.com is a site that lists lawyers in every city and state around the country. Representatives are available to speak with anyone searching for an attorney at 800-672-3103.