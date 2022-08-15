How Bad is a Head-On Collision?

It is also worth mentioning that if a smaller vehicle collides with a larger, heavier vehicle, the consequences can be devastating for the driver of the smaller vehicle.

Of all the types of accidents that are possible on the road, a head-on-collision is often seen as the worst of the bunch. Why? It’s simple physics. When two objects traveling in opposite directions meet, the impact is more significant than any other trajectory. While rear-end accidents can also be extremely serious, there is nothing that quite compares to the kinetic energy produced by a head-on collision. But what kinds of injuries usually occur in head-on collisions? And perhaps more importantly, what can you do if you have been injured in this type of crash?

The answer to the second question is quite straightforward: Get in touch with a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Mississippi at your earliest convenience. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can strive for the best possible results in a highly confident manner. These attorneys can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement that completely covers your medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. It always makes sense to act quickly, as the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

An Example of a Head-On Collision in Mississippi

On July 27th, it was reported that a head-on collision had occurred on Highway 53 in Harrison County. The accident left one person dead, while a second victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other details were reported, but due to the nature of a head-on collision, we can assume that one vehicle was driving in the wrong lane. Usually, head-on collisions occur when one vehicle crosses the centerline. This can occur due to a range of circumstances, including distracted driving, intoxication, or fatigue. The fact that this particular accident resulted in one fatality and one serious injury is fairly typical with head-on collisions.

Typical Injuries Resulting From Head-On Collisions

There are a number of potential injuries that might arise from a head-on collision, including:

Spinal cord injuries

Traumatic brain injuries

Lacerations from broken windshield glass

Injuries caused by airbags

Blindness

Amputations

Fractures

Shattered kneecaps

There are many other potential injuries, and no two head-on collisions are exactly the same. It is also worth mentioning that if a smaller vehicle collides with a larger, heavier vehicle, the consequences can be devastating for the driver of the smaller vehicle. And of course, arguably the worst possible consequence is death.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Harrison County, look no further than Malouf & Malouf, PLLC. Over the years, we have assisted numerous car accident victims – including those who have been involved in head-on collisions. We know how serious and life-altering these accidents can be, and we’re ready to guide you towards the best possible outcome. This usually involves a considerable financial settlement, which you can use to pay off medical expenses, missed wages, and much more. Book your consultation today to get started with an effective action plan.

