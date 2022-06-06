3 Issues Homeowners May Experience When Filing an Insurance Claim in Fort Myers

A bad faith insurance claim denial is one of the worst things that can happen to a homeowner who has experienced property damage, as this means that the insurance company has acted illegally.

Fort Myers, FL – People in Fort Myers and other parts of Florida may have to invest significant amounts of money into insurance on their property in case of a hurricane or flood. While there is an expectation that the insurance company will help after property damage occurs, the realities associated with getting a claim fulfilled are often frustrating. It is recommended that anyone who has problems with their insurance company get legal advice and have an attorney review their situation.

The deductible amount was not surpassed

Because of the threat of severe weather in Florida, many homeowners insurance policies require the policyholder to pay significant amounts out of pocket before their policy will start to cover any damage. It is common for the insurance company to expect the homeowner to pay for thousands of dollars worth of repairs after a hurricane or tropical storm. This can obviously become a problem for anyone who has not saved up significant amounts of money for such emergencies.

Bad faith claim denials

A bad faith insurance claim denial is one of the worst things that can happen to a homeowner who has experienced property damage, as this means that the insurance company has acted illegally. These kinds of claim denials happen if the homeowner has submitted a legitimate claim that should be covered under their policy, but the provider makes some kind of improper excuse to avoid paying out. Despite the fact that this is a clear violation of the policy terms, insurance companies in Florida and other states are caught engaging in these kinds of behaviors regularly.

The relevant scope of coverage

When a homeowner purchases an insurance policy, they should understand what the company will pay for and what type of damage will be excluded, or shop around for a more comprehensive policy if necessary. It is also important to realize that flood insurance is separate from homeowners insurance, but many homeowners in Florida in coastal areas are required to purchase an additional flood policy. When a policy clearly says that a certain type of damage is not covered, there may be little that the homeowner can do to appeal this decision.

