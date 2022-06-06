How Do I Fight a Denied Insurance Claim?

Even if your insurance company denies your claim again and again, you can continue to fight back.

You’ve just suffered a tremendous amount of damage to your home. Fortunately, you have home insurance, so you can simply file a claim with your provider and recover a settlement. Well… that’s what you thought was going to happen, but now you’ve just received a letter stating that your claim has been denied. Does this story sound familiar? Unfortunately, these experiences are all too common. So how exactly do you fight a denied insurance claim?

Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified attorney who has experience with denied insurance claims in Florida. These legal professionals can help you file an appeal, allowing you to push back against the denied claim and recover the compensation you need and deserve. Book a consultation with one of these attorneys, and you can explore your full range of options when dealing with a denied claim.

Read the Denial Letter Carefully

Your first step is simple: read the denial letter carefully. In this letter, your insurance provider should make it clear why they are denying your claim. Although the legal language can be difficult to decipher at times, you should strive to understand what they’re saying before you take your next steps. You can’t fight your denied claim effectively until you understand exactly why your claim has been denied.

Go Over the Fine Print

Your next step will be to go over the fine print of your homeowners’ insurance policy. This can be quite tiresome, but it might be well worth the effort. Your denial letter should not conflict with the fine print of your policy. For example, your policy might clearly state that you are covered for flood damage, while your denial letter might state otherwise. Your policy is always the main reference point.

File an Appeal

If you’re having trouble with any of the above steps, be sure to get in touch with an attorney. These legal professionals can go over your paperwork and identify any potential issues. In any case, you will likely need to get in touch with an attorney anyway in order to file an appeal. Your attorney can make sure that your appeal is well-worded and properly compiled, giving you the best chance of a positive outcome.

Be Persistent

The most important rule here is not to give up! Even if your insurance company denies your claim again and again, you can continue to fight back.

