Florida Bill Denies Clean Energy Options While Insurance Companies Deny Water Damage

The state of Florida is more vulnerable to flooding and is widely considered a Ground Zero for vulnerability to sea-level rise and flooding.

The Florida Phoenix1 is reporting that the Florida House of Representatives plans to omit efforts to get to the root of water damage in Florida homes. Democrats have pushed for clean energy home solutions, while the Republican majority has voted it down.

One day after an international scientific panel warned that climate change has begun causing “irreversible” damage to the planet and its forms of life, the Florida House of Representatives refused on Tuesday to add clean-energy solutions to its legislative plan to defend the state against climate-induced sea-level rise and flooding.

Furthermore, the House also advanced a net-metering bill that will make rooftop solar more expensive over time, in support of conventional utility companies which trade mostly in oil and gas. Democrats offered a myriad of amendments to the bills in support of clean energy, but the Republican majority defeated them.

How to tell if your property has water damage

There are many ways to tell if your property has water damage. Some key factors include:

Cracks in the walls, ceiling, floor, and other parts

Crumbling on walls, floor, and other parts

Smell of mold

Appearance of mold

Water rings on ceiling or walls pointing to a leak in the pipes

Soft or sagging spots on the floor, especially near the tub, shower, sink…

Cracked or warped tile, laminate, or wood flooring

Rust under the heater

Mildew or musty smell

Cracking on floors

If any of these signs are prevalent in your home, we recommend contacting your property manager or a water damage attorney in your area.

How to check for water damage

If you are in Florida and suspect water damage in your home, our office suggests doing the following:

Check the structure that sits at the highest point of the property

Walk around and check the exterior of the house

Look for leaks, missing or cracked shingles on the roof.

Look at all the exterior windows or door frames

Call a professional

File a water damage claim

Hire a water damage claim attorney.

