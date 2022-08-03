3 Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in Alaska

While there are no laws banning cell phone use, texting while driving is strictly prohibited.

Anchorage, AK – Let’s start with some facts. According to the Alaska Highway Safety Office, each year around 65 people are killed and 4,800 are injured in car accidents in the state. The economic damages associated with motor vehicle accidents are staggering – over $460 billion per year. To recover damages, victims and their families must file a personal injury or wrongful death lawsuit and prove that the other party was negligent. That means showing what caused the accident and how nothing would have happened had the other driver followed basic traffic rules and common sense. If you were in a serious crash and sustained severe injuries, best leave it to an experienced Alaska accident lawyer as, from a legal point of view, proving negligence goes beyond pointing fingers.

Main causes of car accidents in Alaska

In Alaska, weather conditions pose a serious challenge, but, overall, most crashes are caused by drivers.

Speeding

On Alaska highways, speed limits range between 55 and 65mph, but in some residential areas, the maximum speed allowed can be as low as 15 mph. Many people forget though that these limits refer to good weather conditions. State regulations clearly state that “no one may drive at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent considering traffic, roadway and weather conditions”.

If someone hits you, you can accuse them of negligence even if they were below speed limits, but the weather was poor, with low visibility and icy roads.

Distracted driving

Distracted driving is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of accidents in Alaska. The main types of distraction include:

Using a cell phone

Eating / Drinking

Personal grooming

Turning your attention to someone in the car (children, pets, etc)

Adjusting the radio or the AC system

To prove that the other driver was distracted, your accident lawyers will have to request data from the other driver's provider. Cell phone data may allow your accident lawyers to determine whether the driver was using an app at the time of the crash.

If you’re ever in an accident, try snapping a few pictures of the other car, especially if you notice a cell phone discarded on the other seat, food or alcohol containers, or drug paraphernalia.

Drunk driving

According to the law, a driver can be charged with DUI if they have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08%. However, even if the guy is facing criminal charges, you still need to file a civil lawsuit to recover damages.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the police can charge someone with DUI even if their BAC is below the limit, but they seem impaired and fail a sobriety test. In a DUI crash, your Alaska accident attorneys will advise you to sue and seek punitive damages on top of the compensatory damages you are entitled to.

If you’re looking for an accident lawyer or need professional help with other legal matters, you may be wondering “Where can I find Attorneys Near Me?” Don’t worry, help is just a few clicks away. Just follow the link to go to the extensive database on usattorneys.com and select a trustworthy lawyer in your area.

For any type of accident caused by someone else’s negligence in Alaska, the choice is simple. Talk to a seasoned attorney at the Law Office of Jason Skala and let them take charge of your personal injury or wrongful death claim.