3 Reasons You Need a Truck Accident Lawyer in Salt Lake City

Utah is one of a small number of states that use the no-fault insurance scheme.

Salt Lake City, UT – When you’ve just been injured in a truck accident, getting a lawyer will not seem like a priority. This is understandable as you want to focus on your health at such a time. To do that, you need money and you’ll soon realize how much when the medical bills start piling up on your coffee table. Unfortunately, the laws in Utah are not exactly victim-friendly and you’ll have to fight to get the damages you deserve, especially if you’re up against a trucking company with an army of aggressive lawyers.

Here are the main reasons why you should contact good Salt Lake City truck accident lawyers as soon as possible.

The fight for damages starts at the moment of the impact

Most truckers are under strict orders to notify their employer as soon as there’s an accident. The trucking company will dispatch its attorneys right away to determine what happened and avoid blowback. The trucking company and the insurer representing it will do all they can to hide their fault and pin the blame on you. Or as much of it as possible. Utah follows a modified comparative negligence rule and if you’re found 50% or more to blame for a crash you lose the right to get damages.

You can have more than one liable party in a truck accident

As the other party is already at work, you must get seasoned truck accident lawyers on your case right away. Your attorneys will investigate the accident to determine the exact cause as this, in turn, determines who is liable for damages.

If it was a case of reckless or distracted driving, chances are the trucker will be solely to blame. However, your lawyers will explore any avenue to hold the trucking company accountable, too.

For instance, if the trucker was intoxicated, experienced Utah truck accident lawyers will check whether the trucking company vetted the driver properly and made sure he didn’t have any alcohol-related traffic offenses on his record. At the same time, the trucking company is required by law to test its drivers for drugs and alcohol throughout their employment. If the company failed to do that or turned a blind eye to a trucker’s drinking problem, you can hold them accountable.

In Utah, there’s an injury threshold to file a claim

Utah is one of a small number of states that use the no-fault insurance scheme. All motorists in the state must purchase and carry a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) policy. In Utah, if you’re in a crash, you must first turn to your insurance company and you can recover damages up to your PIP limit, no matter who was at fault.

Minimum PIP coverage is $3,000, barely enough to cover your visit to the ER. Once you’ve exhausted your PIP coverage, you have the option to step outside the no-fault system and file a third-party claim with the other party’s insurer.

To pursue a liability claim, the victim must first have incurred at least $3,000 in medical bills as a result of the accident, or prove he or she has suffered certain serious injuries, resulting in permanent disability or impairment, permanent disfigurement, broken bones, or loss of limb.

Your lawyers may refer you to a medical expert who can testify to the severity of your injuries.

Attorneys Near Me

If you’re looking for an accident lawyer or need professional help with other legal matters, you may be wondering “Where can I find Attorneys Near Me?” Don’t worry, help is just a few clicks away. Just follow the link to go to the extensive database on usattorneys.com and select a trustworthy lawyer in your area

If you were recently involved in a truck accident in Utah, you need to schedule a free consultation with a skilled attorney at the Cockayne Law Firm to see who may be liable for damages in your case.