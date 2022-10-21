3 Steps to Take After a Slip and Fall Accident

Medical treatment after the incident is used as evidence in a future insurance claim or a personal injury lawsuit.

People experience different types of misfortunes in their daily lives. It could be car or bicycle crashes caused by distracted and impaired driving or negligence of other road users. You may also get into slip and fall accidents on private or public property. They might happen because of wet and uneven floors, especially if there are no barriers to show wet flooring. Uncleaned grease or oil on the floor is another major cause of these mishaps. Other causes include environmental conditions, for instance, bright lightning that causes a glare on shiny floor surfaces. Using unsafe ladders and stairs is also another common cause. The following steps will help you get help in the event that you’re caught up in one of these.

Seek Medical Assistance

Remember that your health and safety come first after the accident. Call 911 emergency for prompt assistance. When paramedics arrive at the scene, they’ll offer first aid to prevent pain and contain the injuries. Depending on the nature of the bruises, you may not realize the severity of your injuries right away. Even if you believe you aren’t severely injured, seeing a doctor should be your priority following the misfortune. A physician will examine you and treat any hidden injuries. Moreover, some injuries worsen over time if they aren’t cured professionally. The observable symptoms of the accident include swelling, bruising, neck and back pain, bone fractures, and severe or continuous pain. If you experience any of them, visit the hospital.

Medical treatment after the incident is used as evidence in a future insurance claim or a personal injury lawsuit. Be sure to see a doctor as soon as possible. Waiting for an extended period puts your case in jeopardy. Some insurers insist on the gap in treatment and claim that your injuries might have resulted from a different accident. It would be best to keep all the medical records properly, from the admission forms, diagnosis documentation, and discharge instructions.

Report the Accident

Depending on where the incidents happen, it’s vital to notify the person in charge. For instance, inform the person responsible for maintaining the area if it occurs in a private residence. Occurrences in a common area of an apartment should be reported to the landlord. Homeowners’ and renter’s insurance policies cover things like trips and falls. The incident should be reported as quickly as possible. If the landlord is reluctant to give information regarding their indemnity company, involve a legal practitioner.

If you slip in business premises, inform your immediate manager. Your supervisor will give you an accident report form where you fill in the required information. Give details like the date and time of the incident, where you fell, and the cause of the fall. They will then hand over the form to the insurance agent for compensation.

Even though falls can happen to anyone, some jobs have more significant risks. For instance, you are more prone to falls if you work in a roofing or construction company. Notify your employer immediately to receive the worker’s compensation benefits.

Call a Personal Injury Attorney

It's no doubt that you have little to no knowledge concerning personal injury law. The best solution would be to hire a qualified personal injury lawyer. They have vast knowledge and understanding of legal matters gained in law school and years of practice. In addition, they have a good account of the laws regarding your case and how they are interpreted according to the local court system.

Your lawyer plays an essential role in proving liability. With this type of case, you might struggle to prove that you were not at fault for the incident but that the owner of the property was negligent. The lawyer is experienced in this type of case and knows where to begin to prove liability. They can differentiate between a fall due to your negligence and tripping on a wet floor with no precautionary warning.

Additionally, your legal practitioner helps in gathering other pieces of evidence. They’ll visit the accident scene and take photographs and video footage. Also, they’ll talk to eyewitnesses and get their contact details so that they may give their side of the story. If the available evidence isn’t enough, they can locate other victims who have had similar occurrences with the building in the past.

An accident might leave you stressed. However, following the above tips will relieve unnecessary pressure and worries. They’ll ensure you get back on your feet as soon as possible.