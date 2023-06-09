3 Things to Consider When Hiring a New York Bankruptcy Lawyer

Picking a solid New York lawyer is no joking matter – this is why you need to take your time, and ask as many questions as you need to feel comfortable.

New York, NY – Bankruptcy has long been associated with negative aspects and social stigma. And yet, being mentally and emotionally prepared can make all the difference when handling your own bankruptcy case.

While specialized lawyers are on hand to fill you in on all the details, below, we’ve compiled a quick guide to help you determine whether or not you need a bankruptcy lawyer.

First things first, do you actually need to file for bankruptcy?

In order to avoid the social stigma associated with it, many people actually consider not filing for bankruptcy. However, doing so will typically cause more harm than good. After all, in large part, the damage to your finances and your reputation has already been done.

By not filing for bankruptcy, you put yourself in a tricky situation. Filing for bankruptcy offers one protection against creditors and may save you from a significant part (if not all) of your debt.

Naturally, the level of security and help you get typically depends on your lawyer’s qualifications. This is why you want to pick the best New York bankruptcy lawyers.

How do you do that?

You should be at ease around your lawyer.

Finances are a delicate matter, so you should always pick a lawyer that you feel comfortable with. The more ill-at-ease you are with them, the slower your case will progress.

Ideally, during your initial consultation, observe how the lawyer handles your questions and curiosities. Do they seem knowledgeable about their job? Do they seem to take particular interest in your situation? And are they capable of helping you understand these complex legal matters?

Tip: Some lawyer firms function as “bankruptcy mills”, meaning their lawyers take on large amounts of similar bankruptcy cases, churning through them only to turn a profit. You don’t want that. You need a lawyer who understands and supports you during this personally stressful time.

Make sure they understand local particularities.

Another vital aspect of choosing the right lawyer for you is making sure they understand what it means to represent a client in your state, and your town. While some legal matters are dictated by federal law, many states have their own local particularities.

Ideally, your team of New York bankruptcy lawyers ought to have plenty of localized experience in similar cases.

Get a specialist.

You might think that if they handle bankruptcy, then they must be a bankruptcy lawyer. Unfortunately, because of the way the law works, some attorneys can handle several types of cases without specializing in them. In other words, you might find a lawyer that does a little bankruptcy on the side, without it being their specialty.

While some of those lawyers might be excellent, it’s best to seek out a specialist. Not only are they more knowledgeable on the matter, but they also bank on more experience, and have higher chances of winning the case.

So, when sifting through New York bankruptcy lawyers, stick with someone who knows what they’re doing!

Bonus tip – don’t be afraid to ask questions!

A lot of people feel self-conscious about asking a prospective lawyer too many questions. But don’t worry. Remember, any attorney worth their salt will be more than happy to share experience, and clarify matters for you, without any obligation on your part.

Picking a solid New York lawyer is no joking matter – this is why you need to take your time, and ask as many questions as you need to feel comfortable.